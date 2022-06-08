© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Disasters & Accidents

State of Oregon says communities can apply for assistance in dealing with heat waves, cold snaps, and wildfire smoke

KLCC | By Chris M Lehman
Published June 8, 2022 at 3:32 PM PDT
On the edge of where Highway 22 is closed, the town of Stayton, Ore., is thick with smoke. Sept 10, 2020
Smoke from wildfires created dangerous air quality in many Oregon communities in Sept. 2020. File photo of Stayton, OR.

Communities around Oregon can now apply for state assistance to help keep residents safe from heat waves, cold snaps, and excessive wildfire smoke.

Oregon lawmakers approved $7 million in funding for local governments to create safe places for people during extreme weather conditions. That could include warming shelters in the winter and cooling centers in the summer.

The state also has 438 clean air scrubbers that can be used to filter air in emergency shelters in areas with dangerous levels of wildfire smoke. Dozens of communities have expressed interest in the air purification equipment, said Jake Sunderland with the Oregon Department of Human Services.

“If they need a truckload of air scrubbers tomorrow, they can call us and we could have it down there,” he said.

The resources are also available to public schools and tribal governments.

Tags

Disasters & Accidents air qualityClean AirOregon Department of Human Serviceswildfire smoke
Chris M Lehman
Chris Lehman has been reporting on Oregon issues since 2006. He joined the KLCC news department in December, 2018. Chris was born and raised in Pennsylvania, and graduated from Temple University with a degree in journalism. His public broadcasting career includes stops in Louisiana and Illinois. Chris has filed for national programs including “Morning Edition” and “All Things Considered.”
See stories by Chris M Lehman