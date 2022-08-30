Lane County engages law firms for Holiday Farm Fire litigation

Today the Lane County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to engage three law firms—Baron and Budd, Tom D’Amore and Dixon Diab and Chambers—for litigation regarding the Holiday Farm Fire. Commissioners noted the action is required and not aggressive.

Lane County Counsel Stephen Dingle confirmed that, because the county accepted FEMA dollars, it’s under a legal obligation to do everything possible to recover expenses.

Commissioner Laurie Trieger added: “It really isn’t us out trying to wring dollars out of, blood from a stone, where it’s not deserved. Really we have to keep the options open. Suits will be and have been filed in this case, so it’s important for the public to know this is a step along the way.”

Trieger noted the two-year anniversary of the fire is this weekend, and recovery is emotional and will be a years-long effort.

The statute of limitations to retain lawyers for the Holiday Farm Fire would have expired on September 7th.