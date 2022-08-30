© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Disasters & Accidents

Lane County engages law firms for Holiday Farm Fire litigation

KLCC | By Karen Richards
Published August 30, 2022 at 2:22 PM PDT
eug_09162020_blue_river_decimated_by_holiday_farm_fire25.jpg
Andy Nelson
/
REGISTER-GUARD/ POOL

Today the Lane County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to engage three law firms—Baron and Budd, Tom D’Amore and Dixon Diab and Chambers—for litigation regarding the Holiday Farm Fire. Commissioners noted the action is required and not aggressive.

Lane County Counsel Stephen Dingle confirmed that, because the county accepted FEMA dollars, it’s under a legal obligation to do everything possible to recover expenses.

Commissioner Laurie Trieger added: “It really isn’t us out trying to wring dollars out of, blood from a stone, where it’s not deserved. Really we have to keep the options open. Suits will be and have been filed in this case, so it’s important for the public to know this is a step along the way.”

Trieger noted the two-year anniversary of the fire is this weekend, and recovery is emotional and will be a years-long effort.

The statute of limitations to retain lawyers for the Holiday Farm Fire would have expired on September 7th.

Stephen Dingle
Karen Richards / KLCC
/
YouTube
Counsel Stephen Dingle speaks to the board on Tuesday

Lane County Board of Commissioners Holiday Farm fire Laurie Trieger
Karen Richards
Karen Richards has been a KLCC reporter since the fall of 2012.
