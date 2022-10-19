Multi-vehicle crashes lead to fatality, closure of southbound I-5 in Linn County

A transportation official says about 60 vehicles got caught in a morning crash on I-5 today, with police confirming one fatality.

Angela Beers-Siedel, a public information officer with the Oregon Transportation Department, told KLCC that Oregon State Police investigators are reviewing the incident, which closed I-5 southbound between mileposts 228 and 211.

Beers-Siedel said the initial crashes happened in foggy conditions near the Halsey-Brownsville exit in Linn County. She said it’s a good reminder for drivers to adjust to the conditions.

“When you’re in foggy conditions or smoky conditions, which we’ve had a lot, slow down,” said Beers-Siedel. “Don’t use your cruise control. You need to have full control of your vehicle. Make sure you’re not looking at your phone, at your GPS, any of those things. Increase your following distance, give yourself some space so you have time to slow down.”

Photo provided by the Oregon State Police. A long line of vehicles remained immobilized by the multi-vehicle crash on I-5 this morning. The southbound lane is expected to be shutdown for most of Wednesday, according to the Oregon State Police.

Of the 60 vehicles, 20 are semi-trucks, and 40 are passenger cars.

In a release, the Oregon Department of Transportation says it has temporarily dropped the cable barrier to detour vehicles caught in the gridlock on I-5. School buses from Eugene were sent to help relocate 30-40 stranded motorists to Pioneer Villa at exit 216.

Crews with the Oregon Dept. of Environmental Quality and HAZMAT responded to approximately six of the commercial motor vehicles that were leaking fluids.

“We don’t see crashes like that often, thankfully,” added Beers-Siedel. “That’s a horrible situation. And any crash that occurs, it changes lives. Of those involved, those who see it, the loved ones surrounding that.”

Southbound traffic had been previously detoured off of I-5 at the Corvallis-Lebanon exit, but a jackknifed semi has now pushed that closure back to the Albany/Hwy 20 exit. Traffic there is being rerouted to 99 E until further notice.

Northbound traffic on I-5 is continuing along, but at a slower pace.

Travelers are advised to check road conditions at TripCheck.com or call 511.

©2022, KLCC.

