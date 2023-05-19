© 2023 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Disasters & Accidents

Truck driver charged in crash that killed seven

KLCC | By Chris M Lehman
Published May 19, 2023 at 2:18 PM PDT
Close-up of police car roof including flashing light bar
Franz P. Sauerteig
/
Pixabay
Police a 52-year-old truck driver was traveling northbound when his rig left the roadway, striking a van carrying 11 people, killing seven.

A 52-year-old truck driver from North Highlands, California, faces multiple charges following Thursday’s crash on Interstate 5 near Albany that killed seven people.

Police say Lincoln Clayton Smith was at the wheel of a tractor-trailer when his rig left the roadway, striking a van carrying 11 people. The van was then pushed into a parked tractor trailer on the shoulder. Police did not say if the van was parked on the shoulder or was in a lane of travel when it was struck.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes near the Santiam Rest Area in Marion County, about seven miles north of Albany.

Seven passengers in the van died and the other four were injured. The driver of the parked tractor trailer was not injured.

Smith was taken to a hospital and later released into custody. He was charged with DUII, seven counts of manslaughter, three counts of assault, and reckless driving.

Police did not release the names of the victims Friday, saying family notifications were still being confirmed. Citing the ongoing criminal investigation, they said no additional information would be released, aside from the victims' names.

The northbound lanes of I-5 were closed more than six hours Thursday, causing lengthy delays as vehicles were directed onto a detour using side roads.

