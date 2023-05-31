Relief money headed to fix fire and flood-damaged roadways in Oregon forests

Federal aid in the amount of $8.3 million is coming to Oregon to help forest agencies address damage from recent fires and floods.

The money comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Emergency Relief Program, and is being distributed among four national forests in Oregon. It’s to restore roads and bridges damaged or destroyed by extreme weather events, including the 2020 Labor Day Fires.

David Warnack is forest supervisor for the Willamette National Forest, which got just under $3 million. He said two bridges are on his fix list.

“And this is what this money was really designed to address,” said Warnack. “There was critical damage to the Henline Bridge. And the second bridge is crossing Devil's Creek. That bridge wasn't completely destroyed, but the wooden decking and the wooden railing was, making it impassable.”

The announced $8,364,460 is being distributed as follows: (compiled by U.S. Forest Service/U.S. Dept of Transportation)