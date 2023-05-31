© 2023 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Disasters & Accidents

Relief money headed to fix fire and flood-damaged roadways in Oregon forests

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published May 31, 2023 at 7:35 AM PDT
Burned and ruined bridge in forest.
1 of 4  — Henline Post Fire1 (9-29-2020).JPG
Remnants of the Henline Bridge, taken Sept. 29, 2020 after the Labor Day wildfires.
Provided by the USDA/Willamette National Forest.
New temporary bridge.
2 of 4  — Fnal Temp Bridge.JPG
A temporary bridge has been installed where the former Henline Bridge once stood.
Provided by the USDA/Willamette National Forest.
Another view of the temporary bridge.
3 of 4  — Final Temp Bridge (11-19-2021).JPG
Another view of a temporary bridge installed where the Henline Bridge once stood in the Detroit Ranger District.
Provided by the USDA/Willamette National Forest.
Charred forest bridge.
4 of 4  — Devils Creek Bridge Deck Post Fire (4-20-2020).JPG
The Devils Creek Bridge which was partially damaged by wildfire, as photographed on April 20, 2020.
Provided by the USDA/Willamette National Forest.

Federal aid in the amount of $8.3 million is coming to Oregon to help forest agencies address damage from recent fires and floods.

The money comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Emergency Relief Program, and is being distributed among four national forests in Oregon. It’s to restore roads and bridges damaged or destroyed by extreme weather events, including the 2020 Labor Day Fires.

David Warnack is forest supervisor for the Willamette National Forest, which got just under $3 million. He said two bridges are on his fix list.

“And this is what this money was really designed to address,” said Warnack. “There was critical damage to the Henline Bridge. And the second bridge is crossing Devil's Creek. That bridge wasn't completely destroyed, but the wooden decking and the wooden railing was, making it impassable.”

The announced $8,364,460 is being distributed as follows: (compiled by U.S. Forest Service/U.S. Dept of Transportation)

  • Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest: $170,000 for February and April 2019 flooding
  • Umatilla National Forest: $4,349,150 for February 2020 rain and flooding
  • Willamette/Umpqua National Forests: $2,933,979 for 2020 Labor Day fires
Disasters & Accidents 2020 wildfiresfloodstransportation fundingDepartment of TransportationWillamette National Forest
Brian Bull
Brian Bull joined the KLCC News Team in June 2016. In his 25+ years as a public media journalist, he's worked at NPR, Twin Cities Public Television, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including four national Edward R. Murrow Awards (22 regional), the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award, Best Radio Reporter from the Native American Journalists Association, and the PRNDI/NEFE Award for Excellence in Consumer Finance Reporting.
