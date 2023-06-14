Kotek declares conflagration due to wildfires in Umatilla County

Oregon Governor Tina Kotek declared an emergency conflagration Tuesday night for two wildfires burning in Umatilla County.

The declaration allows the Oregon State Fire Marshal to mobilize additional firefighting resources, including task forces from across the state.

The fires in northeastern Oregon are being fueled by strong winds and low relative humidity.

As of 6 p.m. Tuesday, the Hat Rock Fire had burned across 10,000 acres and triggered evacuations in the area northeast of Hermiston. Around 7 p.m., the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies were knocking on people’s doors, advising them to evacuate the areas in Juniper Canyon along Hartle Road, Wallula Road and Hatchgrade Road.

Another fire burning outside Pendleton has burned across 600 acres and threatens several homes.

Oregon transportation officials closed U.S. 730 between milepost 193 at Cold Springs Junction and the Washington state line in northern Umatilla County due to the fires.

“High winds are creating unpredictable weather conditions that could result in additional closures due to flames, blowing smoke or limited visibility,” a press release from the Oregon Department of Transportation says. “Travelers should continue checking weather and news reports.”

Copyright 2023 Oregon Public Broadcasting.