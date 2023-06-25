© 2023 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Disasters & Accidents

Several campgrounds, trails and recreation areas reopen in Cedar Creek Fire area

KLCC | By Love Cross
Published June 25, 2023 at 8:13 AM PDT
Smoke billows in the distance across a wooded landscape
Darren Cross
/
Willamette National Forest
The Cedar Creek Fire began Aug. 1, 2022 and burned 127,311 acres on the Willamette National Forest.

Several popular campgrounds and other areas are open after the Willamette National Forest reduced the closure order for the 2022 Cedar Creek Fire area on the Middle Fork Ranger District.

Beginning Sunday, Shadow Bay Campground, South Waldo Shelter, South Waldo Trailhead, Fuji Mt. Trailhead, North Fork Trailhead, Bunchgrass Trail, Huckleberry Flats OHV Staging Area, Verdun Trailhead, and High Divide Trailhead are reopen. The Pacific Crest Trail is also now open and accessible for thru hikers.

WNF officials say while some areas previously in the Cedar Creek Fire closure order will be open, they might not have been cleared or visited since the fire.

Visitors are encouraged to be aware of increased risks in burned areas including falling trees and limbs, uneven and unstable ground full of holes from burned root systems, falling rocks, difficulty navigating through sections of trail, and possible landslides, debris flows, and flash floods.

The U.S. Forest Service has a list of safety tips for recreating in burned areas.

Campgrounds and recreation sites that will remain closed include North Waldo Campground, Islet Campground, Harrelson Horse Campground, Blair Lake Campground, Huckleberry Lookout and Huckleberry Lake.

Here is a complete list of recreation sites and roads included in the Cedar Creek Fire closure order.

The Cedar Creek Fire began August 1, 2022 when a lightning storm caused 20 to 30 new fires on the Willamette National Forest. It burned more than 127,000 acres, largely in steep, inaccessible terrain about 3 miles west of Waldo Lake, north of HWY 58 and 12 miles east of the community of Oakridge.

Tags
Disasters & Accidents Cedar Creek FireWillamette National Forest
Love Cross
Love Cross joined KLCC in 2017. She began her public radio career as a graduate student, serving as Morning Edition Host for Boise State Public Radio in the late 1990s. She earned her undergraduate degree in Rhetoric and Communication from University of California at Davis, and her Master’s Degree from Boise State University. In addition to her work in public radio, Love teaches college-level courses in Communication and Public Speaking.
See stories by Love Cross