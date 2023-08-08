Several wildfires are burning in Lane and Linn Counties

Two fires in the Willamette National Forest are sending smoke into east Lane County and Central Oregon.

The Bedrock Fire near Fall Creek has been burning since August 22nd. It’s 13,648 acres and 5% contained as of Tuesday morning.

Bedrock Fire 2023

The Salmon Fire is closer to Oakridge. It’s 107 acres with 0% containment. It was reported on Sunday, Aug. 6. The Lane County Sheriff’s office has issued a Level One - Be Ready -evacuation notice for areas north and east of Oakridge because of the Salmon Fire. Evacuation map

The Willamette National Forest implemented the Bedrock Fire Emergency Area Closure on July 24, 2023 to ensure the safety of the public and personnel working on the fire.

For the complete list of recreation sites and roads included in the Salmon Fire closure order, visit our website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/willamette/alerts-notices/?cid=fseprd552029.

There are Temporary Flight Restrictions over the Bedrock and Salmon Fire areas.

A virtual community meeting is planned for Wednesday, August 9, at 6pm at the Bedrock Fire 2023 Facebook page .

Screenshot of map on Watch Duty app, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023.

A fire near Sweet Home has led to some closures and a level 1-BE READY- evacuation notice for some residents. The Wiley Fire is about 10 acres in size in steep terrain.

Planes are scooping water out of Green Peter Reservoir to suppress the fire. Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan has closed the reservoir to public access until further notice.

The State Marine Board is temporarily closing Green Peter Reservoir to recreational boating to help with fire suppression efforts. The temporary rule is in effect through August 25, 2023.

Sheriff Duncan announced Tuesday that all evacuation levels related to the Priceboro fire near Harrisburg have been lifted. That fire, reported last Friday afternoon, initially spurred Level 3- Go Now—evacuation levels for some areas. It burned 309 acres and is 55% contained as of this Tuesday morning.

