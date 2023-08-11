© 2023 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Disasters & Accidents

Oregonian shares experience of destruction in Lahaina, Maui

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published August 11, 2023 at 1:06 PM PDT
Les Comfort found this photo of his office in Lahaina. It shows the building before the wildfires and after. It was completely leveled.
facebook post
Les Comfort found this photo of his office building in Lahaina. It shows the building before the wildfires and after. It was completely leveled.

Evacuations and rescue efforts are underway in Maui, where dozens of people lost their lives in massive wildfires.

KLCC spoke with an Oregonian who lives near Lahaina.

Les Comfort said the disaster started with power outages Tuesday. Then he went outside and saw a huge plume of smoke. Comfort and his family were about five miles from the fire. It was several days before he could contact family in Oregon to tell them they were okay.

“And now, because everyone’s been evacuated from Lahaina town proper, we’ve got a bunch of evacuees staying in the parks near us, staying in the shopping mall parking lot near us,” said Comfort. “They have nowhere to go. They’ve lost their homes. They can’t go back to their homes. It’s awful.”

Comfort said because power and cell service are still out or spotty, many people in the area don’t know the level of destruction. His office in Lahaina was destroyed.

“It’s gone. It’s leveled. Everything down there is gone,” said Comfort. “The Banyan Tree is still standing, but we don’t know if it’s going to make it out of it or not.”

He added people can find ways to help at HawaiiCommunity Foundation.

Copyright 2023 KLCC.

Tags
Disasters & Accidents Lahaina Fire
Rachael McDonald
Rachael McDonald is KLCC’s host for All Things Considered on weekday afternoons. Rachael has a BA in English from the University of Oregon. She started out in public radio as a newsroom volunteer at KLCC in 2000.
See stories by Rachael McDonald
Related Content