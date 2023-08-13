Lane County officials issue "GET OUT" evacuation notice after Lookout Fire expands

On Sunday night at 10:21pm, the Lane County Sheriff's Office issued an alert that the following areas were being upgraded to a Level 3 (GO NOW) evacuation notice:



Taylor Rd.

North Bank Rd.

All areas north of Hwy. 126 between Blue River Reservoir Rd. and Drury Ln

Mona Campground.

Lookout Campground

H.J. Andrews Headquarters



A Level 3 (GO NOW) Evacuation Notice means to LEAVE IMMEDIATELY. Danger is current or imminent and people receiving notice should evacuate without hesitation. By ignoring such notices, emergency services may not be able to assist someone further.

The Level 3 alert concludes: "DO NOT DELAY leaving to gather items or protect your home. THIS WILL BE THE LAST NOTICE YOU RECEIVE. Entry to evacuated areas may be denied until it’s safe."

==================================

The following areas are on a Level 1 (Be Ready) evacuation notice: Areas south of Hwy. 126 from Blue River Reservoir Rd. east to Foley Ridge Rd.

McKenzie River Dr.

Level 1 means people should be aware of the danger that exists in their area, monitor local media outlets and telephone devices to receive further information. This is the time for preparation and precautionary movement of persons with special needs, mobile property, pets and livestock.