Disasters & Accidents

NWS: Excessive heat unlikely to worsen Lane County wildfires

KLCC | By Nathan Wilk
Published August 14, 2023 at 5:21 PM PDT
The Bedrock Fire, pictured here on August 6.
InciWeb
The Bedrock Fire, pictured here on August 6.

Temperatures have exceeded 100 degrees in parts of Oregon, but a National Weather Service official doesn’t think this will strongly impact the Lookout or Bedrock wildfires.

Gerald Macke is with the National Weather Service’s Portland office. He said an atmospheric dome is creating extreme heat, preventing moisture from entering the region and trapping in wildfire smoke.

But he said the difference between 90 and 100 degrees doesn’t do much to wildfire behavior, and the effects of low humidity are cumulative, not immediate.

“It's not going to make the fire get into Eugene and have a repeat of what happened in Hawaii by any means," said Macke.

According to Macke, there’s no signs of high winds or thunderstorms, which would be more concerning. But he said the excessive heat could be dangerous for firefighters.

Additionally, he recommends that nearby community members take precautions.

“Look in on elderly family members or any friends that you have that may be having difficulty, especially if they have breathing problems," he said. "And just don't be outside if you don't have to.”

Temperatures are expected to peak Monday and begin falling through the week.

Tags
Disasters & Accidents 2023 wildfire seasonLookout FireBedrock FireNational Weather Service
Nathan Wilk
Nathan Wilk is a freelance reporter, a former reporting intern and a graduate from the University of Oregon School of Journalism and Communication. He began in radio at a young age, serving as a DJ and public affairs host across Oregon.
See stories by Nathan Wilk