Crews continue to work to suppress wildfires east of Eugene and Springfield

The Lookout Fire remained within its control lines Monday. As of this Tuesday morning it’s 2,720 and 0% contained.

At an online briefing, Northwest Team 6 Incident Commander Tyson Albrecht said his teams are working with both ground and air crews to build a fire line along a logging road.

“We want to minimize the fire's spread and impacts to the community of McKenzie Bridge,” said Albrecht. “That’s our focus right now. We’re on the 700 Road, moving from west to east with our resources, again as we secure that road and get it locked in.”

The Lookout Fire grew quickly on Sunday and prompted evacuations for residents north of Highway 126 near McKenzie Bridge. There’s a Red Cross Shelter at Lowell High School.

There’s a community meeting Thursday evening at 6:30 at McKenzie High School in Vida. It will also be live streamed on the Lookout Fire Facebook Page .

Lookout Fire 2023 Facebook Page A map of the Lookout Fire on 8/14/2023

Officials say smoke shaded the Bedrock Fire east of Eugene, Monday, lowering temperatures slightly and moderating fire behavior.

But smoke also prevented helicopters from safely flying.

The Bedrock Fire is at 25,780 acres and 20% contained as of Tuesday morning.

Wildland firefighters and structural fire engine crews from the Oregon State Fire Marshal are building protective lines around residences in Big Fall Creek.

The Lane County Sheriff 's Office currently has Level 2 and 3 “Go now!” evacuation notices in place for areas west of the fire near Fall Creek Lake.

A level 1 evacuation around the Salmon Fire remains in place. The Salmon Fire is 135 acres and 80% contained.

Crews from California are coming to Oregon to help firefighters.

Copyright 2023 KLCC.

