Lane County activates cooling and respite center for those seeking escape from smoke and heat

Triple-digit temperatures and wildfire smoke have made being outside for extended periods hazardous, to the point where Lane County has activated a day-long cooling and respite center for those needing a safe place to breathe.

Cayetana Gomez de Solera, the resource coordinator for Lane County Public Health, told KLCC that the cooling center at the Lane Events Center (796 E. 13th Ave.) has some amenities for up to 30 people at a time.

“We’ve cool air, and clean air. We have a couple air purifiers, we have cold water, snacks and yeah, a place to sleep, charge the phone if they need, and stay cool and out of the smoke.”

Brian Bull / KLCC Entrance to the Lane Event Center's Meeting Room 1 which is the cooling and respite center set up by the county.

The cooling center opened Tuesday at noon, and will close at 8:00 pm. There’s no word yet from Lane County if it will activate the cooling center on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, those seeking clean air and a cool space for their pets can also use the space, said Cary Lieberman, executive director for Greenhill Humane Society.

“We want this to be a space that people can be welcome to come in with their pets,” he said. “Because we know that in some situations won’t leave their pets and we want everyone to be safe.”

Greenhill Humane Society is providing animal crates and supplies, allowing pets to be housed in the clean air facility.

Parking is available in adjacent lots, as well as street parking. Lane Transit District is providing transportation to the cooling and respite facility free of charge. Riders simply need to state they intend to travel to a cooling center and a ride to the nearest open center will be provided.

(Note: A list of other cooling centers in Lane County can be found at lanecountyor.gov/cooling.)

Shelter for people and pets fleeing wildfires

Meanwhile, another Greenhill representative on-site told KLCC that pet owners fleeing the Bedrock or Lookout fires are reminded that the Lowell evacuation center has space and supplies for companion animals.

Brian Bull / KLCC Sasha Elliot, Dir. of Operations for Greenhill Humane Society

Sasha Elliot is director of operations for Greenhill Humane Society. She said her organization is sharing the evacuation site with the American Red Cross.

“Companion animals are directed to stay with their humans and go to the Red Cross shelter at Lowell High School,” explained Elliot. “That way we kind of divide and conquer, we’re able to really focus on our expertise depending on which species need help, and people are able to receive exactly what type of resources they need.”

Services are for pet owners under Level 2 or 3 evacuation notices.

As for larger animals like livestock and horses, Elliot says there are facilities at the Lane Events Center.

Bad air continues

It’ll be awhile yet before people in the Lane County area can breathe easier.

In a release issued Tuesday afternoon, Travis Knudsen, who handles public affairs for Lane Regional Air Protection Agency, said that air quality will continue to be affected over the next few days as smoke from fires in the region continues to cover or be blown around.

“The air quality advisory in eastern Lane County has been expanded across Lane County through Thursday night. We expect some improvement in air quality impacts by late afternoon and evening, but these improvements will likely be minor. Much greater relief is anticipated to hold off until the end of the week.”

Knudsen added that a resource for tracking air quality is the EPA’s Fire and Smoke Map: https://fire.airnow.gov/

And another link is for the smoke outlook: https://outlooks.airfire.org/outlook/en/959d2520

Overnight smoke shelter announced:

In a release issued Tuesday afternoon, Lane County says it's worked with community partners, including St. Vincent DePaul and Egan Center, to open an overnight smoke respite shelter at the Trinity Methodist Church located at 440 Maxwell Rd. from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. at least until Thursday when the AQI is forecasted to improve significantly.

Egan staff will be providing van shuttle service to the Trinity site from First Christian Church (1166 Oak Street) between 6:30 pm and 10:30 pm this evening (8/15) and will also drive people back to downtown Eugene from the shelter site each morning.

Lane Transit District has agreed to provide free rides during operating hours to anyone going to either First Christian for the shuttle or directly to Trinity. Riders simply need to state one of those places as their final destination and that they are traveling to stay at the Smoke Respite Shelter.

Guidance from Lane County:

Take precautions when you are working or exercising outdoors by monitoring air quality in your area and by giving yourself frequent breaks from the heat and smoke. Go indoors whenever possible.

Be sure to drink plenty of fluids and monitor yourself and your family members for the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and smoke exposure. Check on neighbors and pets to ensure that they are safe.

Children, elders, and those with chronic conditions are especially at-risk of the combination of extreme heat and wildfire smoke.

