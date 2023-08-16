© 2023 KLCC

Disasters & Accidents

Oregonian in Maui hopes native Hawaiians can stay in Lahaina after fires

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published August 16, 2023 at 5:41 PM PDT
Kimmy Gustafson shared a photo of her Target shopping trip to pick up supplies for displaced families in Maui.
Kimmy Gustafson on Facebook
Kimmy Gustafson shared a photo of her Target shopping trip to pick up supplies for displaced families in Maui.

The wildfires in Maui last week are among the deadliest in modern U.S. History. People are trying to help those who’ve lost their homes. KLCC’s Rachael McDonald spoke with a native Oregonian and UO Alum who has lived in Maui for the last three years.

Kimmy Gustafson says she’s been buying displaced families things like underwear and toiletries as they cope with the loss of their homes. You can listen to the conversation using the audio player at the top of the story.

Tags
Disasters & Accidents Lahaina Fire
Rachael McDonald
Rachael McDonald is KLCC’s host for All Things Considered on weekday afternoons. Rachael has a BA in English from the University of Oregon. She started out in public radio as a newsroom volunteer at KLCC in 2000.
See stories by Rachael McDonald
