Oregonian in Maui hopes native Hawaiians can stay in Lahaina after fires

The wildfires in Maui last week are among the deadliest in modern U.S. History. People are trying to help those who’ve lost their homes. KLCC’s Rachael McDonald spoke with a native Oregonian and UO Alum who has lived in Maui for the last three years.

Kimmy Gustafson says she’s been buying displaced families things like underwear and toiletries as they cope with the loss of their homes. You can listen to the conversation using the audio player at the top of the story.

