2nd potential heat-related death reported in Portland

The Multnomah County Medical Examiner is investigating a second suspected heat death during this week’s heat wave.

The death happened on Tuesday when the temperatures outside reached up to 102 degrees Fahrenheit. It was reported by a Portland hospital, but no other details are being released at this time.

The death comes after the medical examiner reported a suspected heat death on Monday in southeast Portland.

Further tests and investigation will determine whether the deaths are officially heat-related.

Multnomah County counted at least five heat-related deaths last year. The year prior, 96 people died statewide during an unprecedented heat dome, with around 60 people dying in Portland alone.

After an investigation of the 2021 deaths, Multnomah County found that most of those who died were older, lived alone and had no air conditioning. Since the tragedy, the county and city of Portland have invested more money in free air conditioners and heat pumps for people in vulnerable populations.

This story may be updated.

