Disasters & Accidents

2nd potential heat-related death reported in Portland

Oregon Public Broadcasting | By Kristian Foden-Vencil
Published August 17, 2023 at 6:45 AM PDT
A cat is given shelter from the heat at the Hillsboro Overnight Shelter on August 15, 2023. Pets are given a separate section in the Hillsboro center so that shelter staff can more easily assist pets and their owners.
Caden Perry
/
Oregon Public Broadcasting
A cat is given shelter from the heat at the Hillsboro Overnight Shelter on August 15, 2023. Pets are given a separate section in the Hillsboro center so that shelter staff can more easily assist pets and their owners.

The Multnomah County Medical Examiner is investigating a second suspected heat death during this week’s heat wave.

The death happened on Tuesday when the temperatures outside reached up to 102 degrees Fahrenheit. It was reported by a Portland hospital, but no other details are being released at this time.

The death comes after the medical examiner reported a suspected heat death on Monday in southeast Portland.

Further tests and investigation will determine whether the deaths are officially heat-related.

Multnomah County counted at least five heat-related deaths last year. The year prior, 96 people died statewide during an unprecedented heat dome, with around 60 people dying in Portland alone.

After an investigation of the 2021 deaths, Multnomah County found that most of those who died were older, lived alone and had no air conditioning. Since the tragedy, the county and city of Portland have invested more money in free air conditioners and heat pumps for people in vulnerable populations.
This story may be updated.
Kristian Foden-Vencil
Kristian Foden-Vencil is a veteran journalist/producer working for Oregon Public Broadcasting. He started as a cub reporter for newspapers in London, England in 1988. Then in 1991 he moved to Oregon and started freelancing. His work has appeared in publications as varied as The Oregonian, the BBC, the Salem Statesman Journal, Willamette Week, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, NPR and the Voice of America. Kristian has won awards from the Associated Press, Society of Professional Journalists and the Association of Capitol Reporters and Editors. He was embedded with the Oregon National Guard in Iraq in 2004 and now specializes in business, law, health and politics.
