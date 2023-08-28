Closure orders expand due to numerous fires in Willamette and Deschutes National Forest

New fires and active fire behavior have led to additional closures in the Willamette and Deschutes National Forests.

Closures for the Lookout Fire and two new fires—the Horse Creek and Pothole caused by lightning and reported last Friday—have expanded.

People heading out to recreate are encouraged to check the Willamette and Deschutes National Forest websites for the latest closure information.

Highway 242, McKenzie Highway, is closed between milepost 61-76, 14 miles west of Sisters, Oregon to just east of the junction with Highway 126. More information on road closures at tripcheck.com

In effect until September 18, closed recreation sites and trailheads now include: Cold Water Cove, Slide Creek, and Sunnyside Campgrounds; many Mt. Washington and Three Sisters Wilderness trailheads; the King Castle/O’Leary/Olallie Trail complex and most of the Santiam Wagon Road.

The Willamette and Deschutes National Forests are closing the area surrounding the Petes Lake Fire burning within the Mink Lake Basin in the Three Sisters Wilderness approximately five miles west of Elk Lake.

Due to very dry conditions and forecasted warmer temperatures, firefighters anticipate increased fire activity. For the public’s safety, the Willamette and Deschutes National Forests are temporarily closing all trails within the boundary outlined in the attached map. Forest Service wilderness rangers are in the area alerting anyone already camping within the closure area.

The following trails are temporarily closed:

The Pacific Crest Trail is closed between the junction with Winopee Lake Trail (#16) and Elk Creek Trail (#3510) to the junction with Mirror Lakes Trail (#20).

is closed between the junction with Winopee Lake Trail (#16) and Elk Creek Trail (#3510) to the junction with Mirror Lakes Trail (#20). Willamette National Forest Trail Closures:

Bear Flat - #3301

Breezy Point - #3517

Buck Meadows - #3521

Elk Creek - #3510

Foley Ridge - #3511

French Pete - #3311

Goose Lake - #3542

Horse Creek - #3514

Horse Lake - #3516

James Creek - #3546

Lake Side - #3525

Louise Creek - #3520

Martin Way - #3525.1

McBee - #3523

Mink Lake - #3526

Nash Lake - #3527

Olallie - #3529

Olallie Mountain - #4100

Park - #3530

Porky Lake - #4338

Rainbow Falls - #3543

Rebel Creek - #3323

Rebel Rock - #3324

Red Hill - #3515

Separation Lake - #3536

Separation Meadow - #4331

South Fork - #3327

Starwano - #3537

Substitute Point - #4343

Sunset Lake - #3515.1

Water Holes - #3538

Wildcat - #3331

Deschutes National Forest Trail Closures:

Horse Lake - #2

Island Meadow - #3

Senoj Lake - #14.1

Six Lakes - #14

Snowshoe Lake - #33

Winopee Lake - #16 (partially closed)

The Petes Lake Fire was first reported the night of Friday, August 25, after lightning moved through the area. Aircraft and firefighters were unable to access the incident due to smoke. Smokejumpers arrived on-scene Saturday morning. The fire is estimated at 300 acres with six smokejumpers, four rappellers, one hotshot crew and two Type 2 initial attack crews assigned. Additional resources are in route. Three type-2 helicopters and air attack are supporting firefighters on the ground with water drops and crew transport.

