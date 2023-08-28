Closure orders expand due to numerous fires in Willamette and Deschutes National Forest
New fires and active fire behavior have led to additional closures in the Willamette and Deschutes National Forests.
Closures for the Lookout Fire and two new fires—the Horse Creek and Pothole caused by lightning and reported last Friday—have expanded.
People heading out to recreate are encouraged to check the Willamette and Deschutes National Forest websites for the latest closure information.
Highway 242, McKenzie Highway, is closed between milepost 61-76, 14 miles west of Sisters, Oregon to just east of the junction with Highway 126. More information on road closures at tripcheck.com
In effect until September 18, closed recreation sites and trailheads now include: Cold Water Cove, Slide Creek, and Sunnyside Campgrounds; many Mt. Washington and Three Sisters Wilderness trailheads; the King Castle/O’Leary/Olallie Trail complex and most of the Santiam Wagon Road.
The Willamette and Deschutes National Forests are closing the area surrounding the Petes Lake Fire burning within the Mink Lake Basin in the Three Sisters Wilderness approximately five miles west of Elk Lake.
Due to very dry conditions and forecasted warmer temperatures, firefighters anticipate increased fire activity. For the public’s safety, the Willamette and Deschutes National Forests are temporarily closing all trails within the boundary outlined in the attached map. Forest Service wilderness rangers are in the area alerting anyone already camping within the closure area.
The following trails are temporarily closed:
- The Pacific Crest Trail is closed between the junction with Winopee Lake Trail (#16) and Elk Creek Trail (#3510) to the junction with Mirror Lakes Trail (#20).
- Willamette National Forest Trail Closures:
- Bear Flat - #3301
- Breezy Point - #3517
- Buck Meadows - #3521
- Elk Creek - #3510
- Foley Ridge - #3511
- French Pete - #3311
- Goose Lake - #3542
- Horse Creek - #3514
- Horse Lake - #3516
- James Creek - #3546
- Lake Side - #3525
- Louise Creek - #3520
- Martin Way - #3525.1
- McBee - #3523
- Mink Lake - #3526
- Nash Lake - #3527
- Olallie - #3529
- Olallie Mountain - #4100
- Park - #3530
- Porky Lake - #4338
- Rainbow Falls - #3543
- Rebel Creek - #3323
- Rebel Rock - #3324
- Red Hill - #3515
- Separation Lake - #3536
- Separation Meadow - #4331
- South Fork - #3327
- Starwano - #3537
- Substitute Point - #4343
- Sunset Lake - #3515.1
- Water Holes - #3538
- Wildcat - #3331
- Deschutes National Forest Trail Closures:
- Horse Lake - #2
- Island Meadow - #3
- Senoj Lake - #14.1
- Six Lakes - #14
- Snowshoe Lake - #33
- Winopee Lake - #16 (partially closed)
The Petes Lake Fire was first reported the night of Friday, August 25, after lightning moved through the area. Aircraft and firefighters were unable to access the incident due to smoke. Smokejumpers arrived on-scene Saturday morning. The fire is estimated at 300 acres with six smokejumpers, four rappellers, one hotshot crew and two Type 2 initial attack crews assigned. Additional resources are in route. Three type-2 helicopters and air attack are supporting firefighters on the ground with water drops and crew transport.