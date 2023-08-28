Numerous fires sparked by lightning in Oregon spur evacuations and closures

Lightning sparked numerous new fires late last week in Oregon. That includes the Tyee Ridge Complex in Douglas County, which prompted evacuations Saturday.

Tyee Ridge Complex

The American Red Cross has relocated its shelter operations for those displaced by the Tyee Ridge Complex.

The shelter was moved from Oakland Elementary School on Monday to its new location at The Way Church of Sutherlin at 1352 E. Central Ave. in Sutherlin.

The Tyee Ridge Complex management teams will hold a community meeting Monday evening at 7 at the Roseburg Country Club (5051 Garden Valley Road, Roseburg).

There is a livestream option on the Tyee Ridge Complex Facebook page .

The lightning-caused fire started Thursday and is 2,897 acres and 5% contained as of Monday.

Level 3-GO NOW- evacuations were issued Saturday for the 11-thousand block of Hubbard Creek Road to the intersection of Millwood Drive.

Some nearby areas are also under Level 2 - BE SET- and level 1 - BE READY - evacuation notices. More information at the Douglas County Sheriff’s website .

Watchduty app screenshot Screenshot shows active fires in western Oregon on August 28, 2023

Lookout, Horse Creek, and Pothole Fires

Two fires were sparked by lightning late last week near the already burning Lookout Fire outside McKenzie Bridge.

The Lookout Fire is 22,317 acres and 17% contained as of Monday.

The Horse Creek Fire is just over 600 acres about 5 miles southeast of McKenzie Bridge.

The Pothole Fire is almost 100 acres and located 6 miles south of Belknap springs.

Some new evacuation levels are in place since the new lightning fires started. That includes level 3- go now- notices for Horse Creek Road east of the Horse Creek Bridge and Foley Hot Springs.

More information on evacuations at lanecounty.org .

An evacuation center is in place at Westridge Middle School in Oakridge for evacuees and small pets from the Bedrock and Lookout Fires. A large animal shelter is established at the Lane County Fairgrounds in Eugene.

Bedrock Fire

The Bedrock Fire near Fall Creek is 31,592 acres and 71% contained as of Monday morning.

Officials said the fire didn’t grow much on Sunday.

Cooler temperatures and higher humidity is expected this week as moisture moves in off the Pacific Ocean.

All evacuation notices related to the Bedrock Fire have been reduced to Level 1- Be Ready.

The fire started July 22 and its cause is under investigation.

