Highway 126 closed due to wildfire activity

Highway 126 is closed at the junction with Highway 242 east of McKenzie Bridge. A spot fire from the fires in the area jumped the highway from west to east, according to officials. The 20-mile closure stretches to where Highway 126 meets Highway 20 near Santiam Junction.

Highway 242 is also closed to through traffic because of the fires in the areas.

The Oregon Department of Transportation said the closure will remain in effect until fire conditions change. Travelers are advised to check www.TripCheck.com for the latest in roadway information.

inciweb

The Lookout, Horse Creek, and Pothole Fires 2023 burning in both Lane County and Linn County.

Evacuations remain in effect for the fires. There are also numerous recreation areas and trails that have been closed in the Willamette and Deschutes National Forests.

There's a Community Meeting for the Lookout, Bedrock, Horse Creek, and Pothole Fires on Wednesday August 30, 2023 at 5:00 pm at McKenzie High School, 51187 Blue River Dr, Vida, Oregon. Local and Fire Officials will be onsite to respond to audience questions.

A recording of the meeting will be posted following the meeting at 8:30 pm on Facebook at Lookout, Horse Creek, and Pothole Fires 2023 and Bedrock Fire 2023.

Questions posted on Facebook will be answered by Public Information Officers or forwarded to the appropriate officials.

Lookout Fire on inciweb

