Lebanon Fire District launches new drone program

After months of training, six members of the Lebanon Fire District have become drone certified. The new program is expected to increase safety and efficiency in emergency situations.

Lebanon Fire spokesperson Crystal Patterson said the drones are equipped with Thermal Imaging Cameras which means they can detect fire spreading through buildings or forests, help find missing people, and assist in water rescue missions.

“They’re just an awesome way to get eyes on situations when it’s unsafe to send a person, where in the past we would’ve had to send a person out there,” Patterson said.

The drones can also be used to gather information in hazard zones, identify whether a location is safe for personnel to enter, and assist with emergency pre-planning operations.

Patterson emphasized that members of the public should keep their drones away from emergency situations as they can be hazardous for essential air support and life flights.

