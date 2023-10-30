Police say explosion next to OSU campus injures one person

Corvallis police say a 22-year-old Cottage Grove man was injured following an explosion at McNary Field, a park on the edge of the Oregon State University campus, Monday afternoon. Police did not name the man, but said his injuries were significant. They also said he was not an OSU student.

Police did not release any details about what caused the explosion, but said bomb-sniffing dogs and an aerial drone were deployed in the area.

Officials are asking the public to avoid the park while the investigation is underway.

They said there is not an ongoing threat to the public.

It comes about a week after a bomb threat directed at the university’s food delivery robots caused a temporary scare.

An OSU student was arrested in that incident and charged with disorderly conduct.