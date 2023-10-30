© 2023 KLCC

Police say explosion next to OSU campus injures one person

KLCC | By Chris M Lehman
Published October 30, 2023 at 5:25 PM PDT
generic image of a police car
Franz P. Sauerteig
/
Pixabay
Corvallis police said the explosion injured a 22-year-old man from Cottage Grove.

Corvallis police say a 22-year-old Cottage Grove man was injured following an explosion at McNary Field, a park on the edge of the Oregon State University campus, Monday afternoon. Police did not name the man, but said his injuries were significant. They also said he was not an OSU student.

Police did not release any details about what caused the explosion, but said bomb-sniffing dogs and an aerial drone were deployed in the area.

Officials are asking the public to avoid the park while the investigation is underway.

They said there is not an ongoing threat to the public.

It comes about a week after a bomb threat directed at the university’s food delivery robots caused a temporary scare.

An OSU student was arrested in that incident and charged with disorderly conduct.
