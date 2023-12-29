Rescue crews locate two stranded in Ochoco National Forest

The Crook County Search and Rescue Team found two men stranded overnight in the Ochoco National Forest on Wednesday.

The two men traveled into the forest for a day trip, where they planned to have a cookout. Their car broke down in a remote canyon with little to no cell phone coverage, Crook County Emergency Manager Andy Pearson said.

The area, located north of Bend, is full of winding and remote forest roads, parts of which can become inaccessible during the winter.

The late hour and poor weather forced the pair to sleep in their car overnight. The next morning, they hiked three miles on snowy, muddy roads before they had enough reception to call for help.

Pearson said rescuers didn’t know the pair were missing until they received that call — had the men not called, Pearson said it could’ve been days before someone found them. When rescue teams arrived, the men were wearing shorts and no winter clothing.

“It was about a little over an hour drive to get out there,” Pearson said. “They were very cold, they were very wet, and they were dehydrated.”

Rescue crews took the men back to Prineville. It’s one of 25 rescues the Crook County Search and Rescue has made in the area this year. Pearson said most involved vehicles getting stuck deep in the forest.

Pearson said those traveling to the mountains should prepare accordingly and tell others where they plan on going. That also means bringing extra clothes and water, in case a vehicle gets stuck.

Most importantly, Pearson said people should stay near their car, which provides some shelter from harsh weather. He said rescuers were only able to find the two men because they provided specific coordinates for their location.

“If you’re out of the vehicle … it makes it that much harder to find you,” he said.

Copyright 2023 Oregon Public Broadcasting