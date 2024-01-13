Amid widespread power outages, Newport declares emergency

The City of Newport declared an Emergency on Saturday evening due to impacts from the winter storm that swept much of the region.

A press release from the city said at least one person was hospitalized and multiple others were injured as a result of falling trees, including at least one which struck an encampment of homeless people.

"Substantial public and private damage has occurred due to down trees and loss of power," stated the press release. "Trees have landed on buildings, vehicles, and power lines."

Power has been out in a large section of Newport since mid-day Saturday.

"This storm is beating us up," said a social media post by Central Lincoln PUD, which serves much of Lincoln County. "Crews get a couple thousand on, then we lose a couple thousand more."

As of 9:20 p.m., the utility reported that crews are being recalled for the night due to safety concerns, and plan to be out in the field at 6 a.m. on Sunday. Nearly 11,000 customers are without power in Lincoln County, according to a website that tracks power outages nationally.

Downed trees and power lines severed most routes between the central coast and the Willamette Valley, including Oregon Hwy 18 east of Lincoln City and US Hwy 20 east of Newport. The latest road conditions can be found at ODOT's website.

Many local streets remain closed in Newport itself, and the city is asking people in the area to minimize travel.

To compound the power outage problems, the city said a vacuum truck that had been pumping at waste stations due to a lack of electrical power was hit by a falling tree on Saturday.

"This may result in sanitary overflow at pump stations that have extended power loss," stated the press release.

