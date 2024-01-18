Bus service to urban areas restored, trees, hazards have blocked some rural areas

Busses pulling out of LTD’s downtown Eugene station Thursday morning were a welcome site for riders who had been without service since Saturday evening.

Lane Transit spokesperson Pat Walsh said employees have been working to clear hazards away from the 1,300 bus stops and 60 platforms across Lane County.

He said buses are not able to reach neighborhoods still seeing the heaviest impacts from the storm.

"We're working very diligently to get those platforms and those bus stops clear,” he said, “so we really ask for patience.”

He said those who rely on public transit should check for announcements, and look at their specific routes on LTD’s website. They should also keep an eye out for potential hazards.

“The most important thing that people can do is be aware of their surroundings, Walsh said. “If their neighborhood is still impacted heavily by ice and rain, then probably their bus stop is too.”

For the latest closings in the KLCC listening area, visit our Closings page.