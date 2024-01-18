© 2024 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bus service to urban areas restored, trees, hazards have blocked some rural areas

KLCC | By Rebecca Hansen-White
Published January 18, 2024 at 4:42 PM PST
A Lane Transit District bus waits for passengers to load on Thursday, Jan. 18.
Rebecca Hansen-White
/
KLCC
A Lane Transit District bus waits for passengers to load on Thursday, Jan. 18. Some bus routes, including most service in Eugene and Springfield, have resumed. Routes to more rural areas, or places that are still seeing heavy impacts from the ice storm, have not yet resumed service.

Lane Transit buses have resumed many of their routes after the longest service interruption in recent memory.

Busses pulling out of LTD’s downtown Eugene station Thursday morning were a welcome site for riders who had been without service since Saturday evening.

Lane Transit spokesperson Pat Walsh said employees have been working to clear hazards away from the 1,300 bus stops and 60 platforms across Lane County.

He said buses are not able to reach neighborhoods still seeing the heaviest impacts from the storm.

"We're working very diligently to get those platforms and those bus stops clear,” he said, “so we really ask for patience.”

He said those who rely on public transit should check for announcements, and look at their specific routes on LTD’s website. They should also keep an eye out for potential hazards.

“The most important thing that people can do is be aware of their surroundings, Walsh said. “If their neighborhood is still impacted heavily by ice and rain, then probably their bus stop is too.”

For the latest closings in the KLCC listening area, visit our  Closings page.
Tags
Disasters & Accidents Lane Transit Districtice stormtransportation
Rebecca Hansen-White
Rebecca Hansen-White joined the KLCC News Department in November, 2023. Her journalism career has included stops at Spokane Public Radio, The Spokesman-Review, and The Columbia Basin Herald.
See stories by Rebecca Hansen-White
Related Content