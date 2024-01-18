Eugene lifts 'snow/ice emergency' but Springfield faces stiff challenges

The City of Eugene on Thursday rescinded its "snow/ice emergency" that had been in place since Saturday. That means that that parking restrictions on designated snow emergency routes are no longer in effect.

It's another sign that life is getting back to normal in Eugene after last weekend's crippling ice storm, which was followed by a hard freeze and another round of freezing rain earlier this week.

Brian Bull / KLCC Waylen Newell (left) and Paul Gordon (right) are with the City of Eugene’s Parks and Open Space Dept. They're one of several crews scouting the city for downed trees that are blocking streets, sidewalks and bike paths.

Most public transit service resumed Thursday, and the University of Oregon resumed classes, as did the Bethel School District. Many other Lane County districts remained closed Thursday, including Eugene 4J.

The end of the emergency status doesn't mean city workers are done cleaning up. Crews are still responding to hundreds of requests to remove fallen limbs and branches from right-of-ways, including bike paths.

“We have several tree crews out every day clearing and, when possible, hauling away debris,” said Chris Girard, Parks operations manager and current incident commander with Eugene Public Works in a press release. “Due to the dynamic nature of this ice storm, we expect our response work to be ongoing and long-term."

The city said people can call 541-682-4800 to report a tree or limb blocking traffic.

Springfield still struggling with widespread damage

The situation in Springfield, however, remained serious Thursday. Much of the city is still without power, and parts of Springfield are under a boil order due to damage at the Springfield Utility Board water facilities.

The city declared a state of emergency on Tuesday evening, in conjunction with similar declarations by Lane County and Gov. Tina Kotek.

"I want to assure you that all necessary measures are being taken to address this situation," said Springfield Mayor Sean Van Gordon in a letter to Springfield residents Thursday. "Our top priority is to restore our City so our residents can go back to leading their normal lives."

The Springfield School District is closed through at least Friday, and the city announced that the Bob Keefer Center is being used as staging location for utility crews called into the area to assist with power restoration efforts.

