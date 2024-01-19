As power outages continue, officials urge safety after one person dies, another injured in possible generator-related fire

With ongoing power outages across the area, fire crews and county officials are warning of the dangers of alternative power sources.

Early Friday, one person died and another suffered burn injuries in a house fire in Eugene - a fire that may have been related to a generator that was running inside the garage of the home.

The Lane County Sheriff’s office says deputies and fire personnel responded to a house fire in the 32000 block of Green Acres Loop at about 4:30 a.m. Friday.

One person was taken to the hospital and another was found deceased inside the home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The identities of the victims have not been released.

In Linn County, the Sweet Home Fire District responded to two separate fires Thursday morning, believed to be a result of open flames being used for heat, light, or cooking in areas without power.

No one was injured in either of the Sweet Home blazes: A fifth-wheel trailer fire in the area of Holley Market, and a house fire on Hwy 228.

The occupant of the home on Hwy 228 said he was without power and had a candle burning in the living room. He was awakened by his cat and was able to escape with both his cat and small dog.

Eugene Springfield Fire The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents to always run generators outside, and follow manufacturer’s recommendations when connecting electrical equipment.

Fire officials stress that any open flame used in the home should never be left unattended and should always be kept far from any combustible or flammable items.

Instances of carbon monoxide poisoning increase

Meanwhile, Lane County Public Health says they’ve seen a dramatic increase of hospitalizations from carbon monoxide poisoning this month.

This comes as power outages continue across the area and many are relying on carbon monoxide-producing power sources indoors.

Carbon monoxide is an odorless, colorless gas produced by fuel burning, and can be deadly when it builds up indoors.

To prevent carbon monoxide poisoning, make sure anything that burns fuel- like gas generators- are at least 20 feet from doors, windows, and vents. And be sure the carbon monoxide detectors in your home have fresh batteries and are operational.

The symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning are headache, dizziness, weakness, upset stomach, vomiting, chest pain, and confusion.

While many areas could remain without power for several more days, Eugene Springfield Fire urges those with generators to review their generator safety tips.



