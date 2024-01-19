Parts of Oregon covered in new ice as residents wait for thaw

Temperatures are warmer Thursday than they have been in Western Oregon and Southwest Washington for the past week, but the sheet of ice left behind after Tuesday night’s storm will be slow to melt.

Crews were still working to restore power to more than 76,000 customers in Oregon as of Thursday evening, many in the southern Willamette Valley. KLCC reported that some Lane County utility customers could be without electricity for a week or more.

The National Weather Service said that freezing rain was returning to the Columbia River Gorge, the Portland and Vancouver areas, Oregon Coast Range and north Oregon Cascades on Thursday afternoon. And that in turn could cause more trees to come down, spurring more power outages.

An ice storm warning is in effect along the western gorge, with up to 4 inches of snow and a half-inch of ice possible through 10 a.m. Friday.

In the greater Portland and Vancouver metro areas and along the Coast Range, a winter weather advisory lasts through 10 a.m. Friday. The National Weather Service warns the area could see about another quarter-inch of ice.

Several Oregon school districts, including Portland Public Schools, announced Thursday evening that there would be no classes again on Friday.

Meanwhile, travelers saw some relief as Interstate 84 reopened between Troutdale and Hood River, with chains or traction tires required. The freeway remained closed Thursday morning between Pendleton and La Grande. The Oregon Department of Transportation would prefer that people to stay off the roads if possible until conditions improve.

Portland’s regional transit system, TriMet, is reporting progress on restoring service to some areas:

