After the storm: How to deal with with wood debris

After last week’s storm, an immense amount of woody debris has littered communities in southwestern Oregon. Spokesperson Kelly Shadwick told KLCC the City of Eugene has cleared the priority streets and bike paths, and will assess smaller streets and parks—which remain closed—in the coming weeks.

She said if a resident has debris from a city-owned tree in their yard, city maintenance staff will come through and clear it. But, “People should not move debris from trees from their private property into the street for any reason," said Shadwick, "as this really blocks our city vehicles from trying to conduct our own work to clean up debris from city-owned trees that are along roadways or the right of way.”

Shadwick said homeowners should use yard waste bins or work with a local contractor or recycling center to clean up their own trees.

Sanipac cautions that branches in yard waste bins must be less than four inches in diameter, and the yard cart lid should be able to close.

City of Eugene Tree damage in Eugene's Alton Baker Park

Larger debris can be recycled for a fee at the Lane County transfer stations in Cottage Grove, Glenwood or Florence, as well as Lane Forest Products in Eugene.

Lane County parks remain closed for safety reasons. City staff is evaluating lighting, restrooms and playgrounds in community parks first, then will assess neighborhood parks, natural areas and trails.

On the central Oregon coast, the City of Newport continues to clear debris from the recent winter storms.

Officials there say the priority is to remove downed trees and limbs that present a safety hazard, and that cleanup efforts will continue in the coming weeks.

According to a press release from the city, Thompson’s Sanitary Service is taking brush and limbs at no charge.

Residents can bring woody debris to the drop-off point at the Newport Transfer Station through Saturday, January 27.

