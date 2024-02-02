Cascades Raptor Center to re-open after extensive storm damage

Cascades Raptor Center in Eugene has been closed since it was seriously damaged during last month’s ice storm.

Thanks to work from staff and volunteers, the center will re-open to the public Feb. 9.

Executive Director Julie Collins said community members and volunteer arborists have worked tirelessly to remove hanging limbs and picking up truckloads of storm debris at the wildlife refuge.

Donations received over the last several weeks have also covered the cost of storm damage, and lost revenue from the closure.

Collins said thousands of community members have contacted the center over the last few weeks to offer their help.

“I think I'm going to be saying thank you a lot,” Collins said.

“I hope that the community continues to stand behind us over the years so we can continue to do this work for the generations to come.”

She said two aviaries were seriously damaged by falling trees during the storm, but neither bird, Atticus the bald eagle nor Lorax the great horned owl, were harmed.

Both birds have been relocated to temporary enclosures in areas of the center that are open to the public while volunteers rebuild their normal homes.