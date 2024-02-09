© 2024 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Spencer Butte parking area reopens after ice storm

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published February 9, 2024 at 4:15 PM PST
downed trees and debris
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
Eugene's Ridgeline Trail was damaged by fallen trees and branches caused by the January 2024 ice storm.

Eugene reopened the parking area for one of the city’s most popular trails Friday afternoon. It had been closed since the ice storm wreaked havoc last month.

Crews have been clearing downed trees and branches in the Spencer Butte parking lot and at the trailhead for the well-traveled path to the summit in South Eugene.

People in a parking lot in the woods.
1 of 4  — SpencerButteParkingReopened.jpg
By 4:00 p.m. Friday, the parking area at Spencer Butte had reopened and already had cars in it.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Crews worked to remove downed trees at Spencer Butte Trailhead this week.
2 of 4  — RemovingTreesatSpencerbutte.jpg
Crews worked to remove downed trees at Spencer Butte Trailhead this week.
Ben Schorzman / Eugene Parks and Open Space
The ice storm caused extensive damage around the trailhead to the summit of Spencer Butte in Eugene.
3 of 4  — SpencerButteTrees_portapotty.jpg
The ice storm caused extensive damage around the trailhead to the summit of Spencer Butte in Eugene. Photo taken about a week before the parking area was reopened.
Larry Robbins / Submitted photo
caution tape across the entrance to Spencer Butte Park parking lot
4 of 4  — SpencerButteClosed.jpg
On Friday morning, the parking lot at Spencer Butte Park was still closed, but the city opened it by the afternoon
Rachael McDonald / KLCC

Kelly Shadwick with Eugene Parks and Open Space said the number of trees impacted by the ice storm is overwhelming.

“I mean, we’re so lucky to have all these amazing trees in our city and in our natural areas, but if there is a storm like that it just impacts so many trees and creates hazards across the city,” Shadwick said.

Shadwick said even though the Ridgeline Trail is open to the public, hikers should use extreme caution as there are still hazard trees and branches. She said the park crews had only just begun their work to clear debris from the city’s expansive park system.

Because of storm damage, the public portable restrooms at Spencer Butte trailhead are not available.
Tags
Disasters & Accidents ice stormEugene Parks and Open SpaceSpencer ButteRidgeline Trail
Rachael McDonald
Rachael McDonald is KLCC’s host for All Things Considered on weekday afternoons. She also is the editor of the KLCC Extra, the daily digital newspaper. Rachael has a BA in English from the University of Oregon. She started out in public radio as a newsroom volunteer at KLCC in 2000.
See stories by Rachael McDonald
Related Content