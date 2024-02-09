Spencer Butte parking area reopens after ice storm

Eugene reopened the parking area for one of the city’s most popular trails Friday afternoon. It had been closed since the ice storm wreaked havoc last month.

Crews have been clearing downed trees and branches in the Spencer Butte parking lot and at the trailhead for the well-traveled path to the summit in South Eugene.

1 of 4 — SpencerButteParkingReopened.jpg By 4:00 p.m. Friday, the parking area at Spencer Butte had reopened and already had cars in it. Brian Bull / KLCC 2 of 4 — RemovingTreesatSpencerbutte.jpg Crews worked to remove downed trees at Spencer Butte Trailhead this week. Ben Schorzman / Eugene Parks and Open Space 3 of 4 — SpencerButteTrees_portapotty.jpg The ice storm caused extensive damage around the trailhead to the summit of Spencer Butte in Eugene. Photo taken about a week before the parking area was reopened. Larry Robbins / Submitted photo 4 of 4 — SpencerButteClosed.jpg On Friday morning, the parking lot at Spencer Butte Park was still closed, but the city opened it by the afternoon Rachael McDonald / KLCC

Kelly Shadwick with Eugene Parks and Open Space said the number of trees impacted by the ice storm is overwhelming.

“I mean, we’re so lucky to have all these amazing trees in our city and in our natural areas, but if there is a storm like that it just impacts so many trees and creates hazards across the city,” Shadwick said.

Shadwick said even though the Ridgeline Trail is open to the public, hikers should use extreme caution as there are still hazard trees and branches. She said the park crews had only just begun their work to clear debris from the city’s expansive park system.

Because of storm damage, the public portable restrooms at Spencer Butte trailhead are not available.

