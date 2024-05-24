Lane County's new Reserve Corps busts through barriers to build resiliency in underserved communities

A new, public health-based emergency response program in Lane County is training volunteers from historically underserved populations to be ready to help in a crisis and even to save a life.

In a spacious room within the Lane County Health and Human Services building in Eugene, a group of men, women, and teens are learning CPR.

They each kneel over a half-body mannequin—the newest version of the old-school Resusci-Annie. With clenched hands on the chests, they pump hard and fast. Each click is one chest compression. The goal is to perform 100 to 120 beats per minute.

Tiffany Eckert / KLCC These half-mannequins used to practice chest compressions.





This 2-hour, hands-only CPR class is offered by Lane County’s new Public Health Reserve Corps. It’s free, includes childcare and dinner. It is the only CPR training offered in Spanish in the Eugene area.

When the Reserve Corps started last year, Supervisor Sarah Swaford said they had questions.

“How can we reach our Latine and Spanish speaking populations that have extra barriers—the intersection of every barrier you can imagine—to knowing how to prepare for emergencies, building resiliency, and then also connecting to services and resources when there are disasters and emergencies,” she said.

Swaford, who is bilingual, said the mission of the Reserve Corps is to protect the health and safety of residents by training medical and non-medical volunteers so they can be deployed.

“In a disaster or emergency, there’s more trust when you’re being served by someone who sounds like you and speaks your language,” she said.

According to the latest census data, Hispanics make up just over 10% of Lane County’s population. And many, said Swaford, experience language barriers. That’s why the Reserve Corps recruits volunteers with racial, ethnic and cultural backgrounds.

These Spanish language CPR classes are popular—40 or more people show up for them each month. Monica Rodriguez is here on this evening to learn the lifesaving skill. In Spanish, she shared her story as Swaford interpreted in English.

“So, her daughter actually took a CPR class (years ago) and her dog was choking. And because she had taken the CPR class, she was able to save her dog," Swaford said.

"And today, her dog is still alive and in good shape," she added as Rodriguez nodded happily.

These trainings are led by Reserve Corps volunteer Neyo Leon. He said he moved here from South America 23 years ago and brought a culture of helping others with him.

“In Venezuela I started working as a volunteer at the age of 20 and I worked as a high-altitude mountain rescuer," he said. "And I just love to give to my community, especially in the moments when they need it the most.”

That was Leon’s mindset when he recently saved a man’s life. In his job as environmental health and safety coordinator at Fall Creek Farm and Nursery, Leon recognized the symptoms of a heart attack in a migrant farm worker.

“He was definitely describing to me the way that he was feeling, the signs and symptoms that he was having,” Leon said.

When he asked the right questions about symptoms, Leon said the struggling employee answered "Si."

"Knowledge is power," Leon said. "Because they were knowing what was happening, they decided to go to the doctor and check it out. And it happened that this human got surgery and it saved his life.”

Tiffany Eckert / KLCC CPR Trainer Neyo Leon demonstrates where to apply compressions on an infant. Pictured here, mom Mariela German Hernandez holds baby Ali as he watches Leon intently.

Back at the front of the class, Leon demonstrates how to locate and use an AED or automated external defibrillator. And he goes over what to remember when calling 911.

"Nuevo uno uno!" Leon called out. He then reminded the class of the three things to tell the 911 dispatcher: your name, location and what is the emergency.

According to Eugene Police Department, Central Lane 911 has a language line with a certified interpreter who works in tandem with dispatch. Leon told the CPR class they should never be afraid to call 911, although some admit they are. Leon said fears of deportation can keep some people from seeking help.

Leon and Swaford agree reducing bias and promoting anti-racism is key to protecting the health and safety of all residents.

“Through this program with Lane County Public Health Reserve Corps, we put together a team," Leon said. "They were excited, happy. It’s beautiful to see those things.”

Interested medical and nonmedical volunteersare always needed to broaden the emergency response capabilities and scope of the new Reserve Corps of Lane County.

How the Reserve Corps got started



After 9/11, the federal government called for the creation of community-based units of trained medical and nonmedical volunteers to be able to deploy for emergencies and disasters. These units started around the country and became known as Medical Reserve Corps. Lane County joined the ranks in summer of 2023 and took the name Public Health Reserve Corps "because the program does more than just medical," said Swaford.

“We’re doing education. We’re doing prevention. We’re working on serving our community in the ways that they need to be served,” she said.

