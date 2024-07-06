Oregon’s historic heat wave expected to continue into the coming week, shattering records

Much of Oregon is continuing to see record-breaking temperatures, a trend that meteorologists expect to last into the coming week.

The National Weather Service in Portland is reporting that each day of the forecasted heat wave has the potential to break a single-day temperature record. At 101 F, Friday was the hottest July 5 ever recorded in Eugene. Portland, Hillsboro, and Salem also set records on for the date.

And conditions are only expected to get hotter. Monday and Tuesday could see temperatures in Eugene as high as 103 F each day. Cooler conditions are expected to arrive Wednesday.

NWS Meteorologist Noah Alviz said the last time Portland Airport saw five consecutive days of 100 F or greater was way back in July 1941.

“It’s pretty unusual for this area to get these kinds of temperatures for this kind of duration,” Alviz said.

Amid the historic heat is the ongoing concern for its potentially deadly impact on local residents.

Six people were hospitalized Friday for heat-related illnesses, according to a Multnomah County spokesperson. No fatalities have been reported, as local governments and service organizations continue to provide aid to at-risk populations, particularly the elderly and those living outside.

Meanwhile, Lane County will once again partner with St. Vincent De Paul to offer a low barrier cooling space at the Lane County Events Center on Sunday. People are welcome to bring their animals - but will have to crate them once they are inside.

The center, 796 W 13th Ave. in Performance Hall Meeting Room 1, will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Pedestrian access is on 13th Avenue across from Monroe Street.

The Eugene Public Library says that during the heat wave, pets will be allowed in the Bascom/Tykeson Room in the library's downtown location, which will be open 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Officials continue to recommend that people stay hydrated, avoid strenuous activities outside, and to check on vulnerable neighbors and family members.

KLCC's Chris Lehman contributed to this report.

Copyright 2024 Oregon Public Broadcasting and KLCC