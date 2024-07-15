Brush fire near Eugene Airport spreads rapidly

The Lane County Sheriff has issued a Level 2 - BE SET – evacuation notice for an area west of Green Hill Road and south of Bodenhamer Road due to a rapidly spreading brush fire.

According to a map posted on the Lane County Emergency Management website, the notice applies to an area bordered by Bodenhamer Road on the north, Green Hill Road on the east, Royal Avenue on the south, and Fire Butte Road on the west.

The area is just south of the Eugene Airport, and just west of the Bethel neighborhood of northwest Eugene.

According to the sheriff's office, an evacuation center is located at Prairie Mountain School, 5305 Royal Avenue, Eugene.

The fire was initially reported around 3:30 p.m.

