Greenhill Humane Society thanks staff, volunteers for smooth evacuation during West Eugene fire

A brush fire that ignited south of the Eugene Airport on Monday prompted the rapid evacuation of Lane County’s major animal shelter.

Around five p.m., 130 animals were evacuated from Greenhill Humane Society as the fire burned just 2 miles away. They returned to the shelter later in the evening after the fire was contained.

Speaking to KLCC from a room in the shelter’s cattery, Greenhill Community Engagement and Events Manager Sarah Bouzad expressed appreciation for the staff who, she said, made the evacuation possible.

Cailan Menius-Rash / KLCC Cats Silas and Sylvester joined Greenhill Humane Society staff during an interview with KLCC.

“It was a really good test of our protocols and the plan itself and, again, I couldn’t be more proud of our staff for executing so well,” said Bouzad.

All animals and humans were able to evacuate in around 30 minutes, Bouzad said. She credits the efficiency to previous training on disaster preparedness.

The animals—which included cats, dogs, bunnies, guinea pigs, and a rooster—were loaded into vehicles and “convoyed” to an air-conditioned location about five minutes from Greenhill.

Bouzad says the animals are now “mostly relaxed” after the day’s commotion.

“I would say, some of the dogs in particular, actually enjoyed this little field trip getting off-site,” said Bouzad.

About 50 staff and volunteers were involved with the relocation efforts. Executive Director of Greenhill Cary Lieberman said it was the first time the shelter had to utilize their evacuation protocols.

“The important, you know, lessons in this are that preparation is extremely important,” said Lieberman.

Lieberman also emphasized the value of volunteers, specifically in times of disaster response.

Those interested in volunteering for the Greenhill or learning more about the shelter’s emergency protocols can learn more on the Greenhill Humane Society website.