Multiple fires in Oregon puts strain on resources

About 125 fires are burning across the state and the largest fire in the country is in eastern Oregon. All these fires are putting a strain on crews and resources.

David Anderson is the District Ranger for the Cottage Grove, North Umpqua and Diamond Lake Ranger Districts. He spoke at a community meeting on Wednesday evening in Glide. Anderson said some fires in the immediate area were still unstaffed.

Nationally and regionally, the current status is "Fire Preparedness Level 5."

”And what that means is that we're at the highest activity level for fire preparedness in the United States, which means in multiple geographic areas, there's large complex incidents and there's a strain on the system currently that affects all of us in Oregon,” he said.

Many of the fires in central and western Oregon were sparked by lightning strikes earlier this month. Continued dry weather and winds are keeping conditions ripe for fire activity.

Weather outlook

Weather forecasters don’t expect much change for the coming days. One piece of good news is that winds are expected to decrease somewhat in most of Oregon.

Wildfire aware

Kassie Keller with the Oregon Fire Marshal’s office said this time of year everyone should be wildfire aware.

“If you're traveling somewhere over the weekend, during the week vacation, if you're pulling a trailer, make sure that chains aren't dragging because the spark can start a wildfire,” she said. “And, just in general, know your local restrictions, make sure there's no equipment use or other restrictions.”

Ore Fire

Willamette National Forest Map of the Ore Fire as of Thursday morning 7/25/2024

The Ore Fire is burning 7 miles northeast of Blue River. As of Thursday morning it’s 1,050 acres and 2% contained. Fire officials say crews are challenged by steep, rugged terrain, falling rocks, rolling debris and fire-weakened trees. Firefighter and public safety are the top priority for the incident. Nearby communities are experiencing poor air quality because of the smoke from area fires.

Closures in the Willamette National Forest have been established around fire-impacted areas. These closures include the following sites: Buck Mountain Trail, Tidbits South and West Trail, Gold Hill Trail, Mona Campground, Lookout Campground, and Saddle Dam Boat Launch. For a complete list of recreation and roads in the Ore Fire closure order, visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/willamette/alerts-notices .

Oakridge Lightning Fires

The Chalk, Coffeepot, McKinely, Moss, Mountain, Tire Mountain, 208, and 217 Fires are all in this complex located near Oakridge. In a release Thursday morning, officials say the fires are lined with little or no spread. The total acreage of the seven fires is 4,425 acres. The fires are considered 0% contained and have more than 500 personnel assigned.

Evacuation information is at LaneCountyOR.gov/2024wildfires

Area, road, trail, and recreation site closures are in place on the Willamette National Forest in the vicinity of many active fires. Temporary road barricades are in use to restrict traffic in the areas near High Prairie and Chalk Mountain. For specific closure information follow this link: https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/willamette/alerts-notices/?cid=fseprd552029

inciweb Smoke from the Oakridge Lightning Fires 2024

Diamond Complex

The Diamond Complex includes 23 fires totaling an estimated 4,146 acres in the Diamond Lake Ranger District of the Umpqua National Forest. There are 370 personnel assigned to the complex which was 3% contained as of Thursday morning. Firefighters are directly attacking the fires’ edge where access and safety allow.

Umpqua National Forest has issued two closures across the forest in response to fire activity to protect public and wildland firefighter safety. Emergency Fire Closure ORDER NO. 06-15-24-03 and Emergency Fire Closure ORDER NO. 06-15-02-24-01 which impact all of the Cottage Grove Ranger District, most of the Diamond Lake Ranger District, and parts of the Tiller and North Umpqua Ranger Districts. The closure orders can be found here: https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/umpqua/alerts-notices.

Additionally, Diamond Lake, Thielsen View, and Broken Arrow Campgrounds are closed through July 28 and will be reevaluated closer to that date. Fire danger is set at High and Public Use Restrictions are set at Level 2: https://bit.ly/3xIZZdK.

Douglas County Sheriff has issued a Level 3: GO NOW and Level 2: BE SET for the Trail Fire and Lemolo Fire. There is a Level 2: BE SET for the Pine Bench Fire. Please see detailed information here: www.dcso.com/evacuations.

Homestead Complex

The Homestead Complex comprises seven fires totaling 1,044 acres. There are about 235 personnel assigned to the fire, including hand crews, engines, water tenders, dozers, feller bunchers and skidgeons.

Pyramid and Slate Fires

The Pyramid Fire is east of the Middle Santiam Wilderness, 516 acres and 0% contained as of Thursday. The Slate Fire south of Detroit Reservoir is 50 acres and 0% contained. 253 people are fighting the two fires.

Officials say because of the unprecedented amount of fire activity, California Incident Management Team 5 will also take command of the Slate Fire on the Detroit Ranger District.

On July 17, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, in coordination with the Forest, issued a level 3: Go Now Evacuation Alert for the closure area affected. No residential structures are threatened. The LEVEL 3: GO NOW! Evacuation Alert is primarily impacting forest and recreation areas. Please refer to the Linn County Fire Map https://tinyurl.com/LinnCoFireMap for full details of the issued evacuation area (which will appear in red). Follow the Linn County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/LinnSheriff

Area, road, recreation sites, and trail (including the PCT) closures are in place in the Willamette National Forest near the fires. For specific information, follow this link: https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/willamette/alerts-notices/?cid=fseprd552029. Effective July 17, fire restrictions apply to all lands within the Willamette National Forest, including the Three Sisters, Mt. Jefferson, Mt. Washington, Waldo Lake, and Diamond Peak Wilderness areas. Read the complete restrictions at: https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/willamette/alerts-notices/?aid=81487

