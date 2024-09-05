Willamette Complex firefighters modify operations because of Red Flag warnings

Firefighters are prepared for increased wildfire activity, given forecasted hot, dry conditions and low nighttime humidity.

Jamie Rickard, Operations Section Chief for the Pyramid and Ore Fires burning north of Blue River, said Thursday that crews are modifying their operations.

“We’re going to put a pause on that equipment work with the red flag warnings," she said. "The probability of ignition today is around 95 percent, so we don’t want to cause any issues having new starts with that equipment working. So today is just going to be completely focused on fire suppression activities.”

More than 1,800 personnel are battling the Willamette Complex Fires. The nine blazes have burned nearly 17,000 acres, but are not currently threatening any populated areas.

The 208 Fire west of Diamond Peak grew significantly Wednesday night, according to Operations Chief Amy McClave. She said crews are re-assessing the fire lines.

The Oregon Department of Forestry warns that fire season is not over. ODF says east winds are common from late August into the fall, and can contribute to fire starts. The agency advises people to be fire safe, including not parking on dry grass, never discarding cigarette butts on the ground or in vegetation, and following local campfire restrictions.

A Red Flag warning is in effect for the Willamette National Forest until 11 p.m. Thursday. An excessive heat warning is in effect through 10 p.m. Friday.

