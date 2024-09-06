New blazes prompt evacuations in Douglas County

Two new wildfires have prompted evacuations in southern Douglas County.

The Milepost 98 Fire was reported just before 5:30 p.m. on Thursday near Interstate 5 just south of Canyonville, although the fire is not currently threatening the community itself. The Douglas County Sheriff's office issued Level 3- GO NOW - evacuations for a couple dozen homes in that area, and some additional Level 2 - BE SET - evacuation notices were also issued.

According to the state of Oregon's wildfire evacuation map, fewer than two dozen people live in the area affected by the Milepost 98 evacuations. Smoke from the fire has been visible from I-5, although the highway remains open. One southbound lane has been closed to provide a safety buffer for firefighting efforts.

According to the Douglas Fire Protective Association, the blaze began as a vehicle fire that spread to vegetation. As of Friday morning, the estimated size of the fire was 120 acres.

Meanwhile, the Devils Knob Fire was first reported around 2 p.m. on Thursday afternoon near the rural community of Tiller. The Douglas Forest Protective Association estimates the size of the fire to be between 1,200 and 1,500 acres as of Friday morning.

On Friday morning, the Douglas County Sheriff's office issued Level 1 — BE READY — evacuations for an area southeast of Tiller. Approximately 64 people live in the evacuation zone.

An interactive evacuation map can be viewed at the Douglas County website.

Douglas County remains under a Heat Advisory, issued by the National Weather Service, until 10 p.m. on Friday.