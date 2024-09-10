Boulder Creek Fire prompts evacuations east of McKenzie Bridge

The Lane County Sheriff issued evacuation notices Tuesday evening for an area east of McKenzie Bridge due to the Boulder Creek Fire.

A Level 3 — GO NOW — evacuation was issued for Scott Creek Road.

A Level 2 — BE SET — evacuation notice was issued for the following areas:

South of Highway 126 from milepost 53.5 east to Scott Road and south to Horse Creek Road



Foley Springs Road



Forest Service Road #302



Belknap Springs Road South



Camp Yale Road



Yale Lane



North of Highway 126 East from the east end of Drury Lane to the end of North Belknap Springs Road

A Level 2 notice means residents should be prepared to leave at a moment's notice.

Highway 126 was closed to through traffic earlier on Tuesday, meaning anyone who wishes to evacuate should drive west, toward Eugene. Highway 242 toward Sisters is also closed.

According to a state wildfire evacuation map, approximately 70 people live in the Level 2 evacuation zone, and approximately 17 people live in the Level 3 zone.

The Boulder Creek Fire is part of the Willamette North Complex, which total more than 4,600 acres. As of Tuesday morning, the Boulder Creek Fire was listed as 307 acres with 0% containment.