© 2024 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Boulder Creek Fire prompts evacuations east of McKenzie Bridge

KLCC | By Chris M Lehman
Published September 10, 2024 at 9:32 PM PDT
An evacuation map
Lane County Sheriff
The Level 2 — BE SET — evacuation notice is located along both sides of Highway 126 east of McKenzie Bridge. A small sliver in the northeast corner is a Level 3 evacuation zone.

The Lane County Sheriff issued evacuation notices Tuesday evening for an area east of McKenzie Bridge due to the Boulder Creek Fire.

A Level 3 — GO NOW — evacuation was issued for Scott Creek Road.

A Level 2 — BE SET — evacuation notice was issued for the following areas:

  • South of Highway 126 from milepost 53.5 east to Scott Road and south to Horse Creek Road
  • Foley Springs Road
  • Forest Service Road #302
  • Belknap Springs Road South
  • Camp Yale Road
  • Yale Lane
  • North of Highway 126 East from the east end of Drury Lane to the end of North Belknap Springs Road

A Level 2 notice means residents should be prepared to leave at a moment's notice.

Highway 126 was closed to through traffic earlier on Tuesday, meaning anyone who wishes to evacuate should drive west, toward Eugene. Highway 242 toward Sisters is also closed.

According to a state wildfire evacuation map, approximately 70 people live in the Level 2 evacuation zone, and approximately 17 people live in the Level 3 zone.

The Boulder Creek Fire is part of the Willamette North Complex, which total more than 4,600 acres. As of Tuesday morning, the Boulder Creek Fire was listed as 307 acres with 0% containment.

Tags
Disasters & Accidents 2024 Wildfire SeasonBoulder Creek FireHighway 126mckenzie bridge
Chris M Lehman
Chris Lehman has been reporting on Oregon issues since 2006. He joined the KLCC news department in December 2018 and became News Director in March 2023. Chris was born and raised in Pennsylvania, and graduated from Temple University with a degree in journalism. His public broadcasting career includes stops in Louisiana and Illinois. Chris has filed for national programs including “Morning Edition” and “All Things Considered.”
See stories by Chris M Lehman