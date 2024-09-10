© 2024 KLCC

Sunriver told to be ready to evacuate at a moment's notice as Bachelor Complex spreads east

KLCC | By Chris M Lehman
Published September 10, 2024 at 8:36 PM PDT
Wildfire smoke billows over a forested area.
Deschutes County Sheriff's Office
The Bachelor Complex is comprised of several fires, including the Little Lava Fire, which is threatening the unincorporated community of Sunriver, Oregon.

The central Oregon resort community of Sunriver was told to be ready to evacuate at a moment's notice Tuesday evening as a wildfire threatens the area. The increased evacuation levels were due to the "continued current and expected growth to the east on the Little Lava Fire," said the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office.

The Little Lava Fire is part of the Bachelor Complex that has been threatening several areas in Deschutes County, including the Mt. Bachelor resort.

Much of Sunriver is now under a Level 2 — BE SET — evacuation notice, which means they should be preparing for a potential immediate evacuation if conditions worsen. Parts of the western side of Sunriver are already under a Level 3 — GO NOW — evacuation notice, meaning residents in those areas should leave immediately.

Meanwhile, a portion of the southeast side of Sunriver remains under a Level 1 — BE READY — evacuation notice, meaning people in those areas should monitor conditions and make a plan.

Current evacuation levels and a map can be found at the Deschutes County website.

The Red Cross set up a shelter for people who needed a place to stay during the evacuations. The shelter is at the La Pine Community Center, 6405 1st St in La Pine.

Sunriver is a community that's popular with vacationers, who stay in rental homes or resorts in the area. But there is a sizable year-round population and a K-8 public school in the town. According to a state website that tracks evacuations, the Sunriver area evacuations impacted approximately 17,000 people in the Level 2 zone and 4,900 in the Level 1 zone. The Level 3 zone is more rural, with an estimated 49 people impacted.

The Sunriver Police Department said in a Facebook post Tuesday evening that there would be increased police presence in the community overnight. They advised that people leaving should use the Cottonwood Road and South Century Drive evacuation routes.

"We understand folks may be anxious, but please be sure to drive safely and follow traffic laws," the post read.

Tags
Disasters & Accidents 2024 Wildfire SeasonSunriverBachelor Complex FireLa PineDeschutes County
Chris M Lehman
Chris Lehman has been reporting on Oregon issues since 2006. He joined the KLCC news department in December 2018 and became News Director in March 2023. Chris was born and raised in Pennsylvania, and graduated from Temple University with a degree in journalism. His public broadcasting career includes stops in Louisiana and Illinois. Chris has filed for national programs including “Morning Edition” and “All Things Considered.”
See stories by Chris M Lehman