EWEB extends deadline for septic grants to McKenzie Valley residents

The Eugene Water and Electric Board has extended a grant program aimed to help homeowners in the McKenzie valley repair or replace their septic systems.

Nearly a million dollars remains from the $1.3 million in funding EWEB was allocated from the American Recovery Plan Act, or ARPA.

Misty Fisher is a Loan Administrator with the utility. She said the program has been a huge relief to people who are rebuilding after the Holiday Farm Fire.

“A lot of people, more than half, just said if this wasn't available, there was no way they could have repaired or replaced their septic system," she told KLCC. "You don't realize how high of a priority it is. You're just thinking, ‘get your house rebuilt.’ But there's all these huge components like the septic system that cost a lot of money.”

The ARPA funds were set to expire last month, but property owners now have until the end of the year to complete an application, and projects don’t need to be completed until the end of 2026.

Up to $35,000 per grantee is available. Fisher said EWEB is working with Oregon DEQ and Lane County. Depending on the location of the home, income level of the applicant, and whether the home was owned by the current owner at the time of the Holiday Farm Fire, the grant may be processed through a different agency, and may or may not be available.

EWEB also offers septic maintenance programs and loans for building septic systems.

Fisher said safe septic systems will keep bacteria out of the water supply, and keep the watershed healthy for wildlife.

She encourages anyone in the McKenzie watershed above EWEB’s Hayden Bridge facility to apply, whether or not their property was affected by the Holiday Farm Fire. There’s more information at EWEB.org/septic.

