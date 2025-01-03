A landslide and flooding close parks near Coos Bay

Cape Arago and Shore Acres State Parks near Coos Bay are closed to vehicle traffic after a landslide undercut a portion of Cape Arago Highway just south of the Sunset Bay State Park on Friday.

The storm also led to flooding at Sunset Bay State Park, where the campground was evacuated around 8 a.m. The campground will remain closed possibly into next week.

Oregon Parks and Recreation Two campgrounds are closed to traffic after flooding Friday.

The Sunset Bay day-use area remained open Friday but could close if flooding continues. For current park information, visit the Oregon State Parks website.

The agency does not have an estimate on how long it will take to repair and reopen the Cape Arago Highway, but said it could be closed for an extended period.

Park staff will assess the damage after the storm subsides this weekend.

The road slide is located between Sunset Bay and Shore Acres state parks.

Check the park webpages for any updates on closures or call the park office at 541-888-3778.