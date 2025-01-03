© 2025 KLCC

A landslide and flooding close parks near Coos Bay

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published January 3, 2025 at 4:39 PM PST
A landslide undercut a portion of Cape Arago Highway just south of the Sunset Bay State Park on Friday, Jan. 3.
Oregon Parks and Recreation
A landslide undercut a portion of Cape Arago Highway just south of the Sunset Bay State Park on Friday, Jan. 3.

Cape Arago and Shore Acres State Parks near Coos Bay are closed to vehicle traffic after a landslide undercut a portion of Cape Arago Highway just south of the Sunset Bay State Park on Friday.

The storm also led to flooding at Sunset Bay State Park, where the campground was evacuated around 8 a.m. The campground will remain closed possibly into next week.

Two campgrounds are closed to traffic after flooding Friday.
Oregon Parks and Recreation
Two campgrounds are closed to traffic after flooding Friday.

The Sunset Bay day-use area remained open Friday but could close if flooding continues. For current park information, visit the Oregon State Parks website.

The agency does not have an estimate on how long it will take to repair and reopen the Cape Arago Highway, but said it could be closed for an extended period.

Park staff will assess the damage after the storm subsides this weekend.

The road slide is located between Sunset Bay and Shore Acres state parks.

Check the park webpages for any updates on closures or call the park office at 541-888-3778.
Disasters & Accidents Oregon State ParksCape AragoShore Acres State ParkSunset Bay State Park
Rachael McDonald
Rachael McDonald is KLCC’s host for All Things Considered on weekday afternoons. She also is the editor of the KLCC Extra, the daily digital newspaper. Rachael has a BA in English from the University of Oregon. She started out in public radio as a newsroom volunteer at KLCC in 2000.
