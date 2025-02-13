© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Eugene area spared worst of Thursday's wintry weather, but some overnight freezing possible

KLCC | By Nathan Wilk,
Chris M LehmanRachael McDonald
Published February 13, 2025 at 5:05 PM PST
A person lying on the ground. Two people are rolling balls of snow. A tree is in the background.
1 of 8  — SNOWDAY1.png
Students build snowmen on the University of Oregon campus.
Nathan Wilk / KLCC
A snowy streetscape
2 of 8  — OliveStreet.jpg
Snow covered sidewalks and streets in downtown Eugene on Thursday morning, including Olive Street near 8th Avenue.
Michael Dunne / KLCC
A large pile of snow. It vaguely resembles a human being.
3 of 8  — SNOW.png
One of the largest snowmen on campus, as of noon on Feb. 13, 2025.
Nathan Wilk / KLCC
Students gather around a snowwoman they'd built earlier that morning.
4 of 8  — SNOWDAY2.png
Students gather around a snowwoman they'd built earlier that morning.
Nathan Wilk / KLCC
UO freshman
5 of 8  — SNOWDAY3.png
A student skis down steps they'd packed snow onto.
Nathan Wilk / KLCC
A bus stop in the snow.
6 of 8  — BusStop.jpg
An LTD bus stop in Eugene on Thursday morning. Most LTD service operated with a handful of routes using detours due to icy streets.
Sajina Shrestha / KLCC
A snowy streetscape.
7 of 8  — 8thAve.jpg
Traffic was light on 8th Avenue in front of the KLCC studios Thursday morning.
Michael Dunne / KLCC
A housecat sits on a covered porch, looking out at a snow-covered landscape.
8 of 8  — cat in snow
A Eugene housecat takes in the snowy landscape on Thursday morning.
Rachael McDonald / KLCC

For a complete list of delays and closures, visit KLCC's "Closings" page.

The Eugene area was spared a worst-case scenario on Thursday, as a winter storm blanketed the region with snow but largely didn't cause power outages or significant travel difficulties.

Most schools in the central and southern Willamette Valley were closed for the day, and officials urged drivers to stay off the roads unless they had urgent business. Still, by mid-afternoon, many roadways were wet, but not icy.

"Road conditions are improving every moment," Oregon Department of Transportation spokesperson Mindy McCartt said during a press briefing at 3 p.m. Thursday. "We don’t have any real concerns south of Salem right now. But our crews are out monitoring and assisting in any way they can to keep the roads clear.”

McCartt said cooling temperatures in the evening could prove challenging, however.

"Just because conditions were fine when you left (home), doesn't mean they'll stay that way," said McCartt. "Weather can change rapidly, so we are asking everyone to be prepared."

Few power outages were reported across Oregon on Thursday, but the potential for disruption is not over. The National Weather Service says freezing rain could fall overnight before temperatures begin to rise in the morning. It could mean that snow and ice remain throughout the day on Friday.

“It takes a lot of energy out of the atmosphere to melt all that snow and ice, so it'll just be a sort of a slow process to see all that snow and ice completely disappear off of trees and and off of roads,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Colby Neuman.

The situation was generally worse in the Portland area and the Columbia Gorge. Oregon State Police say they responded to at least 8 crashes on Interstate 84 near Multnomah Falls on Thursday, sending at least four people to the hospital with minor injuries. Police said the total number of vehicles in the incidents was unknown.

Snow-ducks and snowballs

Meanwhile, the snow provide a welcome break from class for some University of Oregon students, who enjoyed the first snowy day of the school year.

Snowmen and snow-ducks of all shapes and sizes dotted campus, as students sledded down slopes and threw snowballs at each other.

"We've seen just everybody outside their sorority or their fraternity houses, running around, playing music," said UO freshman Bennett Chafer. "Everybody's super happy.”

Near the EMU, freshmen Jake House and Adnan Wunderlich were trying to build the biggest snowman on campus.

House said he’s from southern California, so weather like this is unfamiliar to him.

“I moved from New Jersey when I was about 7, 8-ish," said House. "This is the first time I've seen snow in a decade.”

Wunderlich said he’s from the Bay Area, and had never built a snowman before.

Unlike at many schools across western Oregon, Thursday wasn’t a complete snow day for UO students. Classes resumed at noon.
Tags
Disasters & Accidents University of Oregonsnow
Nathan Wilk
Nathan Wilk joined the KLCC News Team in 2022. He is a graduate from the University of Oregon School of Journalism and Communication. Born in Portland, Wilk began working in radio at a young age, serving as a DJ and public affairs host across Oregon.
See stories by Nathan Wilk
Chris M Lehman
Chris Lehman has been reporting on Oregon issues since 2006. He joined the KLCC news department in December 2018 and became News Director in March 2023. Chris was born and raised in Pennsylvania, and graduated from Temple University with a degree in journalism. His public broadcasting career includes stops in Louisiana and Illinois. Chris has filed for national programs including “Morning Edition” and “All Things Considered.”
See stories by Chris M Lehman
Rachael McDonald
Rachael McDonald is KLCC’s host for All Things Considered on weekday afternoons. She also is the editor of the KLCC Extra, the daily digital newspaper. Rachael has a BA in English from the University of Oregon. She started out in public radio as a newsroom volunteer at KLCC in 2000.
See stories by Rachael McDonald