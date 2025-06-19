Wildfire near Mapleton prompts evacuations

A wildfire caused evacuations, road closures and power outages in the Mapleton area Thursday.

In a news release, the Oregon Department of Forestry says the Rice Fire is estimated at 5 or 6 acres.

"The fire was reported at 1:42 p.m. Firefighters from the Oregon Department of Forestry’s Western Lane District responded as well as firefighting units from the Coos Forest Protective Association, the USDA Forest Service and several rural fire districts. The fire is estimated at five to six acres in size. The cause is under investigation," according to the news release.

The Lane County sheriff initially issued a Level 3 -Go Now- evacuation notice for parts of the Mapleton community. The evacuations have since been reduced to Level 1 - Be Ready.

The notice applies to:

All areas of Rice Road near Mapleton.

All areas of Hillcrest Road near Mapleton.

All areas of 1st Ave. near Mapleton

Oregon Hwy 126 and Hwy 36 were closed for several hours in Mapleton, but ODOT announced around 8:30 p.m. Thursday that both roads had re-opened.

Central Lincoln PUD said a large power outage associated with the fire had affected customers in Mapleton and Swisshome, but that power had been restored Thursday evening.

