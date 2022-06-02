© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Economy & Business

New pavilion offers space for year-round farmers market in Eugene

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published June 2, 2022 at 4:26 PM PDT
pavilion_sign.jpg
Rachael McDonald
/
KLCC
The new Farmers Market Pavilion is in the downtown park blocks across from the Lane County Courthouse in Eugene.

A community project in downtown Eugene is finally complete.

The Lane County Farmers Market will be in its new year-round pavilion this Saturday.

The 8,515 square-foot building is across from the county courthouse on the former “butterfly” parking lot.

Eric Brown is the city of Eugene’s Downtown Manager. He told KLCC the pavilion was built specifically for the Farmers Market. The light-filled structure is built with cross-laminated timber panels, made by DR Johnson in Riddle, Oregon.

“All of the materials are locally sourced, sustainable, and we think creates a beautiful, warm space that’s an expression of our community values and our local environment,” he said.

Eric_pavilion.jpg
1 of 4  — Eric_pavilion.jpg
Eric Brown, City of Eugene Downtown Manager in the Farmers Market Pavilion as workers put finishing touches on the space.
Rachael McDonald
inside_pavilion.jpg
2 of 4  — inside_pavilion.jpg
The new Farmers Market Pavillion has gender-neutral bathrooms, a water fountain, a kitchen for cooking demos, and storage space.
Rachael McDonald
Meghan_pavilion.jpg
3 of 4  — Meghan_pavilion.jpg
Megan Verberkmoes is Lane County Farmers Market office and communications manager.
Rachael McDonald
outside_pavilion.jpg
4 of 4  — outside_pavilion.jpg
The plaza outside has space for more Farmers Market vendors and benches to sit on.
Rachael McDonald

The Farmers Market will be able to operate here year round and grow in the space. Meghan Verberkmoes is market office and communications manager.

“This beautiful space, I think, really is a testament to how important local food is to this community,” she said. “And, we’re really grateful to the City of Eugene and to everyone that’s been involved in making the market’s new home a reality. And we’re really excited for our future here.”

The space has a kitchen for cooking demos, bathrooms, and sliding garage-style doors to bring in light and connect with the outdoor plaza.

“I think the hope is that this will feel very much like a community gathering space,” Verberkmoes added.

The Farmers Market Pavilion will be open to the public for First Friday Art walk on June 3rd.

An official ribbon cutting ceremony for Eugene’s new Farmers Market Pavilion is planned for next Thursday, June 9th at noon.

Rachael McDonald
Rachael McDonald is News Director at KLCC. She started out in public radio as a news volunteer with KLCC in 2000. She then worked for the Northwest News Network as a correspondent in Richland, Washington. And, she served as a host and News Director at KAZU in Monterey. At KLCC, Rachael has been the Morning Edition host and a general assignment reporter covering politics, the environment, education, and the arts.
