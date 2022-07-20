Eugene’s GloryBee plans to more than double its honey production

Sweet! Long-time Eugene honey manufacturer GloryBee is expanding into a facility that will more than double its current size.

The company plans to grow its production from 20-million to 50-million pounds of honey per year. GloryBee has had a turnaround since having to let go 30 employees in 2019. Marketing Director Lisa MacMaster told KLCC the purity of their product has helped— there’s a lot of fraud with honey. “It is a product that some countries and places, they manipulate the honey and they add things to it so that it’s not pure, and so there have been opportunities for us because we have very a high level quality assurance system.”

MacMaster said the large new space on Irving Road will enable them to invest in new technology and research and development, including a test kitchen. The company added a facility in the midwest earlier this summer, allowing access to business there. The new building will help them scale up production here. MacMaster said they’ll likely hire more employees, and will know more by the move-in date, slated for January 2023.