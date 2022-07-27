USDA buoys seafood industry across the Pacific Northwest, including Oregon

Oregon’s seafood industry just got a boost from the USDA.

The federal agency has OK’ed a $52-million purchase of Pacific Northwest seafood products.

In a joint announcement, Oregon Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden said this will help an industry hit hard by the pandemic and climate change.

Wyden added that seafood generates jobs and builds stronger economies for towns all along the Oregon coast. Last fall, he and Merkely secured nearly $17 million in seafood purchases, and have urged the USDA to keep supporting West Coast processors.

The $52 million will be distributed among three main seafood products, namely pacific pink shrimp, pacific rockfish, and pacific whiting.

