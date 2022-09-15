Holiday Farm Fire salvage becomes sore spot as Weyerhaeuser strike goes into third day

One of the strike sites for Oregon is Weyerhaeuser’s Timberland Main Office on Franklin Boulevard in Eugene. This morning, roughly a dozen picketers were there, as the third day of the strike began.

Among the union members calling for a more robust wage and benefits package outside was Tom Tede, president of Woodworkers Local 246, part of the International Association of Machinists.

Tede says one sore spot for him and his co-workers is the amount of salvage work they did after 2020’s Holiday Farm Fire, which he thinks Weyerhaeuser did not fully appreciate.

Brian Bull / KLCC Some of the forest land burned by the Holiday Farm Fire, as photographed Sept. 21, 2020.

“Trying to salvage those logs before they turn bad," said Tede. "I mean, there’s a time limit on a tree like that before it gets bug- infested. And basically there’s no value to it.

"So I feel that our members stepped up, went above and beyond our normal of what we do for the company, and this is how they repay us.”

In a statement, Weyerhaeuser says it’s prepared to continue discussions towards a contract it and employees can agree on.

Tede says there's word that the wood products and timber company is convening with union leaders to negotiate tomorrow (9/16) but says he hasn't seen or heard anything on his end to confirm that.

"News to me," he told KLCC.

