© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy & Business

Holiday Farm Fire salvage becomes sore spot as Weyerhaeuser strike goes into third day

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published September 15, 2022 at 4:03 PM PDT
IMG_9342.jpg
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
A group of labor union members picket outside Weyerhaeuser's Timberland Main Office in Eugene, Sept. 15, 2022.

One of the strike sites for Oregon is Weyerhaeuser’s Timberland Main Office on Franklin Boulevard in Eugene. This morning, roughly a dozen picketers were there, as the third day of the strike began.

Among the union members calling for a more robust wage and benefits package outside was Tom Tede, president of Woodworkers Local 246, part of the International Association of Machinists.

Tede says one sore spot for him and his co-workers is the amount of salvage work they did after 2020’s Holiday Farm Fire, which he thinks Weyerhaeuser did not fully appreciate.

HFF_Aftermath_BBull.jpg
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
Some of the forest land burned by the Holiday Farm Fire, as photographed Sept. 21, 2020.

“Trying to salvage those logs before they turn bad," said Tede. "I mean, there’s a time limit on a tree like that before it gets bug- infested. And basically there’s no value to it.

"So I feel that our members stepped up, went above and beyond our normal of what we do for the company, and this is how they repay us.”

In a statement, Weyerhaeuser says it’s prepared to continue discussions towards a contract it and employees can agree on.

Tede says there's word that the wood products and timber company is convening with union leaders to negotiate tomorrow (9/16) but says he hasn't seen or heard anything on his end to confirm that.

"News to me," he told KLCC.

©2022, KLCC.

Economy & Business
Brian Bull
Brian Bull joined the KLCC News Team in June 2016. In his 25+ years as a public media journalist, he's worked at NPR, Twin Cities Public Television, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including four national Edward R. Murrow Awards (19 regional), the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award, Best Radio Reporter from the Native American Journalists Association, and the PRNDI/NEFE Award for Excellence in Consumer Finance Reporting.
See stories by Brian Bull
Related Content