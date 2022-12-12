© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Economy & Business

Whatever fate comes to Leaburg Project, rates will increase for EWEB customers

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published December 12, 2022 at 7:05 AM PST
LeaburgDamBBull01.png
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
The Leaburg Dam on the McKenzie River.

As EWEB’s board of commissioners ponder the possible deactivation of the Leaburg Hydroelectricity Project, it’s expected that rates will increase for the utility’s customers in any case.

Whether a complete or total decommission of the dam and connected infrastructure is approved, EWEB says it’ll need capital investments exceeding $150 million. The lowest-cost alternative could have the utility raise electricity rates by 9% to 10% between 2023 and 2040.

“It is unfortunate, we recognize that will be impactful for our customers," EWEB's generation manager, Lisa Krentz, told KLCC. "We do not have the option of doing nothing at Leaburg, so we have to choose a path forward. All the paths forward do have a rate impact to our customers.”

EWEB commissioners will take up the matter next month. If decommissioning the Leaburg site is approved, work to remove the dam and lake wouldn’t start for at least a decade.

Tags
Economy & Business EWEB
Brian Bull
