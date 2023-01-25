© 2023 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Economy & Business

Arcimoto reports strong output in final months of 2022

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published January 25, 2023 at 8:11 PM PST
ArcimotoFUVs_Feb2022_BBull.JPG
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
FUVs on display outside Arcimoto's RAMP production facility in Eugene, Feb. 2022.

On the heels of its suspended operations, Eugene-based electric car maker Arcimoto says it’s had a record quarter.

In a release, the maker of its so-called Fun Utility Vehicles (FUVs) says the fourth quarter of 2022 saw 89 customer vehicles delivered. That’s up 20% from the previous quarter which listed 73.

Altogether, Arcimoto put 228 FUVs on the road last year, in spite of funding and supply chain issues.

Last week, the company idled production and put up a temporary stock offering aimed at raising $12 million. Arcimoto has not responded to KLCC’s inquiries as to how successful that effort was.

Interim CEO Jesse Fitipaldi says the “fresh financial raise” and “proven reasonable marketing effort” gives the team the fortitude to step into 2023 with “practical confidence.”

The company also says it introduced its vehicles to a record number of new drivers in 2022, with more than 5,000 demo rides provided through special events, customer rentals, and private rides.

Brian Bull
