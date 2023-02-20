© 2023 KLCC

Economy & Business

Sierra Pacific Industries springs for increased capacity at Eugene location

By Brian Bull
Published February 20, 2023 at 7:34 AM PST
A forest products company based in California says it’s investing in its Eugene facility to improve production.

Sierra Pacific Industries (SPI) has not specified how much it’s investing, but that the money will go towards building a new cutting mill and state of the art stud mill.

Courtney Griesel is an SPI spokesperson. She says these improvements will increase the Eugene site’s annual production capacity from 350 million board feet, to 650 million.

Furthermore, Griesel says their crew member numbers will stay the same.

“And we will likely see them grow. It is a significant investment and we know that opportunities get created in that. So we’re excited to have our crew members on board for it. But we will at minimum, stay with our current employment numbers.”

300 people work at SPI’s Eugene site. The new improvements are expected to be finished in two to three years.

Economy & Business
Brian Bull
