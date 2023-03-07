© 2023 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy & Business

In Lane County, housing sales decrease while prices increase slightly

KLCC | By Jasmine Lewin
Published March 7, 2023 at 4:02 PM PST
tierra-mallorca-rgJ1J8SDEAY-unsplash.jpg
Tierra Mallorca
/
Unsplash

Throughout 2022, housing sales in Lane County fell significantly, but average housing prices did not follow the trend.

A report released this January by the Regional Multiple Listing Service showed a 1.9% percent raise in Lane County’s housing prices, a stark contrast to the 35% drop in sales in 2022.

Lori Palermo of Palermo Real Estate in Springfield said that homes aren’t selling because prices are too high. But a decrease in houses sold does not mean a decrease in prices, as shown in the RMLS report.

“Prices have continued to go up, making it difficult for people entering the housing market for the first time to afford homes," she said.

Palermo says other factors contribute to Oregon’s decrease in housing sales.

“What I’m hearing from my peers is that the lack of inventory coupled with high interest rates for mortgages have slowed us down a little.”

Palermo doesn’t expect home prices to plummet anytime soon. But she also doesn’t see a housing bubble scenario like the one from 15 years ago.

Tags
Economy & Business real estatehousing
Jasmine Lewin
Jasmine Lewin joined KLCC as a freelance reporter in 2022. Originally from Portland, Oregon, Lewin wrote for the University of Oregon quarterly magazine Ethos before graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. She likes to spend her free time birdwatching, doing crossword puzzles, and watching scary movies.
See stories by Jasmine Lewin
Related Content